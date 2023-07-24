SAVORY PRIME RIB RETURNS FOR A LIMITED TIME

Austin, Texas, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hey there, Texas food lovers! Get ready to sink your teeth into some mouthwatering goodness as Freebirds World Burrito proudly announces its limited time offer: Prime Rib! Starting on Monday, July 24, guests can add savory Prime Rib to any entrée at all 64 locations across the Lone Star State.

Prepare to be blown away by the succulent flavors and tender juiciness of Freebirds’ Prime Rib, cooked to perfection. The Freebirds culinary team has spared no effort in sourcing the finest cuts of prime beef, expertly seasoned with a blend of secret spices that’ll leave you craving more. These tender cuts of beef pair well with Freebirds’ Legendary Queso Blanco, a hit amongst guests who enjoy rich and savory combinations, for the ultimate Quesosteak burrito or bowl.

“Texas Quesosteak has become a new favorite among meat loving Freebirds fans. Freebirds’ Prime Rib is a beef lover’s perfect addition to any burrito or bowl, but adding our legendary queso takes it to the next level,” says Alex Eagle, CEO of Freebirds World Burrito.

Freebirds knows how much Texans appreciate a good meal, so stop by your local Freebirds and indulge in all the craveable Prime Rib combinations, with entrées starting as low as $9.95! Check out these in-store and online deals going on for the rest of July:

20% off Monster sized entrees with purchase of a Monster or Super Monster size portion burrito, bowl or salad to qualify. For online orders use code “20MONSTERS”. Valid July 24 – July 29

Get one FREE Large Chips & Dip (Guac, Queso, Salsa, Corn Salsa, Creamy Jalapeño) with minimum purchase of a Freebirds size entrée. Valid July 31 – Aug 2 Get a FREE regular fountain drink every Thursday with purchase of an adult entrée! Guests can use promo code “THIRSTYTHURSDAY” for online pick-up orders. Valid every Thursday

Kids Eat FREE every Sunday with the purchase of an adult entrée per guest. Maximum two free kids meals for online orders. Valid every Sunday

To get the latest updates on limited time offers and promotions, sign up for the official Freebirds Loyalty Program at https://www.freebirds.com/rewards.

For more information and to place an order, visit https://www.freebirds.com/. Follow Freebirds on social media at @freebirdsworldburrito or #freebirdsworldburrito.

ABOUT FREEBIRDS

Created in Texas with headquarters in Austin, Freebirds Texas’ No. 1 Burrito™ has 64 locations throughout the state. Voted consumer’s choice for Most Craveable Brand 2 years in a row, every Freebirds restaurant has a certified Master Griller that ensures our meats are marinated and grilled to perfection. Freebirds’ customizable burritos, bowls and more satisfies meat lovers, vegans, vegetarians, gluten-free diets, and everyone in between. Whether it’s our flavorful bowls or world-famous burritos, there’s something for everyone at Freebirds. Follow Freebirds on social media at @freebirdsworldburrito or #freebirdsworldburrito. For more information and to place an order, visit www.freebirds.com.

