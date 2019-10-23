Ally Turns Seattle into Live MONOPOLY® Gameboard to Help People Grow Their Fortune
It’s still game on, Seattle! Mr. MONOPOLY visited Seattle’s Space Needle to kickoff Ally + MONOPOLY®. Now through Oct. 28th, Ally Financial brings Ally + MONOPOLY® to Seattle, turning the city into a real-life MONOPOLY® game board with valuable prizes. People can also play a version of the game online by visiting PlayAlly.com.
DETROIT, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — It’s still game on, Seattle! Mr. MONOPOLY visited Seattle’s Space Needle to kickoff Ally + MONOPOLY®. Now through Oct. 28th, Ally Financial brings Ally + MONOPOLY® to Seattle, turning the city into a real-life MONOPOLY® game board with valuable prizes. People can also play a version of the game online by visiting PlayAlly.com.
Contact:
Justin Nicolette
Ally Financial
[email protected]
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d6ef071-4031-4bb1-8f52-9d022751a4f7
GlobeNewswire
GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- BRT Apartments Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release - October 23, 2019
- Sage Intacct equips customers for the future of finance, as innovation takes center stage at Sage Intacct Advantage 2019 - October 23, 2019
- It’s Still Game On in Seattle: Ally Turns Seattle into Live MONOPOLY® Gameboard to Help People Grow Their Fortune - October 23, 2019