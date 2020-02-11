PORTSMOUTH/DIXVILLE NOTCH, N.H. – Democratic presidential hopefuls hit the streets of New Hampshire on Tuesday in their last chance to persuade the state’s voters that they were the party’s best bet to take on President Donald Trump in November.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- ‘It’s time:’ Democrats make final pitch as New Hampshire votes - February 11, 2020
- U.S. allows government staff to leave Hong Kong over coronavirus worries - February 11, 2020
- S&P 500, Nasdaq hit new highs at open on coronavirus optimism - February 11, 2020