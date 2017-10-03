It’s Time to Nominate the 2018 Stars in Restaurant Diversity, Community Service and Hospitality

Washington, DC, Oct. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) announces the opening of nominations for their national awards highlighting the stars of the restaurant industry. The awards recognize the restaurant industry’s impact on diversity, community service and hospitality in local communities across the country.

The awards include the Restaurant Neighbor Award, the Faces of Diversity Award and the Thad and Alice Eure Ambassador of Hospitality Award. The winners will be recognized at a gala awards dinner in Washington, D.C. during the National Restaurant Association’s Public Affairs Conference in April 2018.

“In an industry full of opportunity, we look forward to putting a spotlight on the individuals who make a difference every single day,” said Rob Gifford, Executive Vice President of the NRAEF. “We are so proud to honor our nominees and recognize how they’ve changed their communities for the better.”

Now in its 19th year, the Restaurant Neighbor Award, founded in partnership with American Express, honors restaurants and restaurateurs for their philanthropic efforts and dedication to their communities. Each year, three restaurants will receive $10,000 to support a charity or community project.

Now in its 10th year, the Faces of Diversity Awards partners with PepsiCo Foodservice to honor individuals in the restaurant industry who have achieved the American dream through hard work, dedication, and supporting others to do the same.

The Thad and Alice Eure Ambassador of Hospitality Award, sponsored by Ecolab, serves as the premier award for an individual who has shown extraordinary achievement and leadership in the restaurant and hospitality industry.

Applicants and nominees have until November 17, 2017 to apply or nominate individuals for the restaurant industry awards. Visit ChooseRestaurant.org/awards to apply.

