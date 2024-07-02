A former longtime Democratic lawmaker is once again calling for President Biden to step aside and end his 2024 bid for a second term in the White House.
“We have to rip the band aid off! Too much is at stake,” former Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio emphasized in a social media post on Tuesday.
Pointing to Vice President Kamala Harris, Ryan argued that “@VP has significantly grown into her job, she will destroy Trump in debate, highlight choice issue, energize our base,
