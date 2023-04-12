PÜR Provides Clean Beauty Solutions for Canadians

TORONTO, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spring is here! The perfect time to refresh routines and think clean. This Earth Month, PÜR Beauty, the global destination for skin-perfecting makeup and skincare solutions, is inviting Canadians to spring clean their beauty routine and discover PÜR’s range of clean and multitasking cosmetics with tones and solutions reflective of diverse Canadian complexions.

Since the brand’s inception in 2002, PÜR has redefined clean beauty with one mission in mind—to offer users multitasking beauty solutions that support—never compromise—one’s lifestyle. The brand’s product mix is designed to accentuate natural-born beauty, offering solutions for those of all ages, races and skin types. The skin-dulgent product line-up from PÜR provides Canadians with solutions where beauty meets skincare, simplifying one’s routine with real results. From efficacious complexion and colour makeup to transformative skincare, its skin-enhancing formulas are clinically proven to deliver and leave skin looking and feeling its best, long after the makeup comes off.

By focusing as much on the ingredients left out of formulas, PÜR continually strives to create products that are good for you and good for the environment. PÜR is proud to always be cruelty free, and does not intentionally add gluten, petrolatum, mineral oil, talc, phthalates, parabens, fragrance, chemical SPF, formaldehyde, sulfates and more to their formulas, providing Canadians with a broad range of pure and simple makeup and skincare solutions.

“As an award-winning leader in the clean beauty category, we are thrilled to offer Canadians a range of clean and effective beauty products. Our multitasking formulas often double, triple up or more on solutions – meaning streamlined makeup bags, simplified beauty routines and clean formulas that tick numerous boxes,” said Julie Campbell, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer of PÜR Beauty. “We believe that beauty and skincare should go hand in hand, and our clinically proven formulas are designed to enhance natural beauty and leave skin looking and feeling its best all year round.”

The product line-up from PÜR is available nationwide at Shoppers Drug Mart and online at Well.ca. A few of PÜR’s most popular products you will want to reach for this spring and all year round, include:

4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15: This multitasking foundation is a world-renowned, top-rated product that is vegan, available in 26 shades, and offers medium, buildable coverage with a natural finish, catering to every skin tone. It is a 4-in-1 product that acts as a foundation, concealer, powder, and SPF 15.

4-in-1 Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20: This skincare-infused formula is available in 16 shades and offers sheer-to-buildable coverage with a dewy, hydrated finish. It has 4 benefits in 1, acting as a moisturizer, primer, foundation, and SPF 20, and helps to enhance the look of your complexion.

Mellow Eyes Hemp Hydrogel Rejuvenating Eye Patches: These hemp-infused eye patches are infused with a refreshing blend of Niacinamide, Cucumber Extract and Hemp Seed Oil that work together to help reduce the look of puffiness while brightening, smoothing, and firming the appearance of the undereye area for a well-rested appearance.

Cloud Cream Gel-to-Water Hydrating Essence Moisturizer: This moisture-rich gel-to-water formula instantly hydrates and moisturizes the skin, visibly helping reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Fully Charged Mascara Powered by Magnetic Technology: This mascara is a #1 Best Selling Mascara and is powered by magnetic technology, which coats each individual lash for the appearance of thicker, volumized, and longer-looking lashes. The mascara acts like a magnet, attracting negatively charged lashes to its positively charged formula so each stroke coats lashes to thicken and volumize.

4-in-1 Love Your Selfie Longwear Foundation & Concealer: This product available in 100 shades, offers full coverage, natural skin-like, matte finish. It is a 4-in-1 product that acts as a foundation, concealer and skincare with long wear. It comes with a unique dual-applicator component, allowing you to conceal blemishes with a doe foot or apply all-over coverage with a pump.

About PÜR Beauty

Dedicated to our Beauty, PÜR and Simple philosophy, PÜR has redefined clean beauty since 2002 with one mission in mind—to offer, PÜR Beauties good-for-you products that deliver both immediate and long-term results. Motivated by the concept of multitasking, mineral-based beauty solutions, the innovative line has expanded into a full spectrum product mix of efficacious complexion and color makeup products and transformative skin care solutions. While our proprietary technology may be complex, our method is PÜR and simple! We believe that the ultimate luxury is indulging in high-performance complexion and color products that align with your lifestyle. . PÜR is proud to always be cruelty free, and does not intentionally add gluten, petrolatum, mineral oil, talc, phthalates, parabens, fragrance, chemical SPF, formaldehyde, sulfates and more to their formulas, At PÜR, we’ve done the beauty, skin-ingredient research to create the best in makeup, makeup brushes, cosmetic tools and skincare products that are never tested on animals and always cruelty free.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1403a70d-8da5-427f-9496-576211ae2ba2