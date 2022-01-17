ITW Announces Redemption of 1.750% Notes due 2022

GLENVIEW, Ill., Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) (the “Company”) announced today that it will redeem all of the €500,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Company’s 1.750% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “Notes”) issued pursuant to that certain Indenture dated as of November 1, 1986, as supplemented by the First Supplemental Indenture dated as of May 1, 1990, between the Company and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as successor trustee, at a redemption price equal to the outstanding principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount. The redemption date for the Notes will be February 22, 2022.

About Illinois Tool Works

ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $12.6 billion in 2020. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 43,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com