ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

GLENVIEW, Ill., Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) declared a dividend on the company’s common stock of $0.78 per share for the fourth quarter of 2017. The dividend equates to $3.12 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on January 10, 2018 to shareholders of record as of December 29, 2017.

ITW (NYSE:ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $13.6 billion in 2016. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW has more than 50,000 dedicated colleagues in operations around the world who thrive in the company’s unique decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. To learn more about the company and the ITW Business Model, visit www.itw.com.

Investors Contact: Mike Drazin 224.661.7433 or [email protected]

Media Contact: Trisha Knych 224.661.7566 or [email protected]