ITW Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call

GLENVIEW, Ill., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. CST. Following the release, ITW will hold its fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m. CST.

To register for and access the webcast for the event, please click on the following link:

ITW Q4 and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call Webcast

The event can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-201-0168 (domestic) or 1-647-788-4901 (international). The passcode is “ITW.”

Following the call, presentation materials and an audio webcast replay will be available at http://investor.itw.com/ . An audio-only replay will be available from January 31 through February 7 by dialing 1-800-585-8367 (domestic) or 1-416-621-4642 (international). The passcode is 1869209.

About Illinois Tool Works

ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.8 billion in 2018. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 48,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.

www.itw.com

Media Contact

Illinois Tool Works

Trisha Knych

Tel: 224.661.7566

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Illinois Tool Works

Karen Fletcher

Tel: 224.661.7433

[email protected]