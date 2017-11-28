Ivanhoe Mines announces results of an independent NI 43-101 preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for expanded production options for its world-scale Kakula and Kamoa copper discoveries in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Based on current copper resources, the PEA analyzes an initial, two-stage, modular, 12 million-tonne-per-annum operation – supplied by two adjacent six million-tonne-per-annum mines and a direct-to-blister smelter – yielding an after-tax NPV8% of US$7.2 billion and an IRR of 33% over a 44-year mine life

An initial six million-tonne-per-annum copper mine at Kakula can

be developed for an estimated US$1.2 billion; subsequent expansions

and smelter can be funded from cash flows or project finance

Combined production of 12 Mtpa would rank Kamoa-Kakula among

the world’s five largest copper mines, with projected annual production

of more than 500,000 tonnes of copper

Ivanhoe to explore acceleration options for building the first two mines

at Kamoa-Kakula concurrently, and the potential for expanding production

to 18 Mtpa and beyond

Development of Kakula being fast-tracked with twin declines now underway; pre-feasibility study in progress

Kakula’s ultra-high copper grade expected to average 6.4%

over the first 10 years, with mine-site copper cash costs of US$0.51/lb

Ongoing drilling expanding and upgrading high-grade copper resources,

particularly at the Kakula West Discovery

KOLWEZI, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nov. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN) (OTCQX:IVPAF) Executive Chairman Robert Friedland and Chief Executive Officer Lars-Eric Johansson today welcomed the positive findings of an expanded, independent preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the development of the Kakula Discovery at the Kamoa-Kakula Project on the Central African Copperbelt, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Given the dramatic expansion and upgrading of the copper resources delineated at Kamoa-Kakula during the past year, the new PEA incorporates potential increased mining rates that are 50% higher than the rates used in the December 2016 PEA.

The Kamoa‑Kakula Project – a joint venture between Ivanhoe Mines, Zijin Mining Group and the DRC government – has been independently ranked as the world’s largest high-grade, major copper discovery by international mining consultant Wood Mackenzie.

The three potential development scenarios examined include:

Initial mine development scenario. The Kakula 2017 PEA evaluates the development of a six million-tonne-per-annum (Mtpa) underground mine and surface processing complex at the Kakula Deposit – a discovery announced in early 2016 – as the project’s first phase of development. Expanded, two-mine development scenario. The Kakula 2017 PEA also includes an option for an integrated, 12 Mtpa, two-stage development, beginning with initial production from the Kakula Mine, to be followed by a subsequent, separate underground mining operation at the nearby Kansoko Mine, along with the construction of a smelter. Kamoa 2017 pre-feasibility study ( PFS ) . The Kamoa 2017 PFS evaluates the development of the Kansoko Mine as a stand-alone six Mtpa underground mine and surface processing complex that would be supplied with ore from the planned development of the Kansoko Sud and Kansoko Centrale areas of the Kamoa Deposit, which were discovered in 2008. The PFS refines the findings of the Kamoa March 2016 PFS, which envisaged a production rate of three Mtpa.

The Kakula 2017 PEA and Kamoa 2017 PFS were independently prepared by OreWin Pty. Ltd., Amec Foster Wheeler E&C Services Inc., SRK Consulting Inc., Stantec Consulting LLC, Golder Associates Ltd., KGHM Cuprum R&D Centre Ltd. and DRA Global.

The Kakula 2017 PEA is preliminary in nature and includes an economic analysis that is based, in part, on Inferred Mineral Resources. Inferred Mineral Resources are considered too speculative geologically for the application of economic considerations that would allow them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves – and there is no certainty that the results will be realized. Mineral Resources do not have demonstrated economic viability and are not Mineral Reserves.

A NI 43-101 technical report will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Ivanhoe Mines website at www.ivanhoemines.com within 45 days of the issuance of this news release.

While not evaluated in the new PEA, Ivanhoe and Zijin also are exploring potential options to accelerate future production by building the Kakula and Kansoko mines concurrently as well as expansions to 18 Mtpa and beyond as exploration progresses at Kamoa-Kakula and on Ivanhoe’s 100%-owned exploration licences in the Western Forelands area to the west of Kamoa-Kakula, where drilling recently started.

“Kamoa-Kakula is, without a shadow of a doubt, the most disruptive Tier One copper project in the world today,” said Mr. Friedland.

“The 12 million-tonne-per-annum development scenario clearly shows the economic potential for a phased development plan for Kamoa-Kakula to become one of the largest copper mines in existence. However, we are confident that there are more high-grade copper discoveries to be made in the area and the ultimate scale of operations at Kamoa-Kakula will be much larger.

“The exceptionally high copper grades, thickness and continuity of the Kakula Discovery really distinguish this project from anything we have seen during our 35-plus years in the industry. These unique characteristics should allow us to build a world-scale copper mine with an initial capital cost expected to be far lower than other operations of this size.”

Mr. Friedland noted that today’s PEA announcement does not factor in the Kakula West Discovery, which is continuing to be expanded at a remarkable rate. The current study also does not factor in the ongoing drilling programs on new targets at Kamoa-Kakula or the company’s 100%-owned Western Forelands exploration area. Additional exploration success could have a significant influence on the size, value and timing of the overall development plan; as such, the Kamoa-Kakula development plans will be reassessed and amended as the project moves forward to reflect ongoing exploration results.

“We remain focused on unlocking the full potential of the Kamoa-Kakula copper district while expediting the development of the initial Kakula Mine.

“The world’s current top copper mines are aging and their head grades are declining. Given the projected surge in demand for copper from the electric-vehicle revolution and renewable energy technologies, Kamoa-Kakula will be of significant strategic importance for auto makers and clean-energy companies looking to secure a long-term, reliable supply of high-quality copper,” Mr. Friedland added.

Mr. Johansson said that implementation of community-support initiatives are central to mine-planning considerations. “We will be working with our partners Zijin Mining and the DRC government in developing Kamoa-Kakula into the world’s next great copper mine, generating widely shared economic benefits that will help to uplift local communities, and providing skills training to help ensure that area residents can qualify for the thousands of meaningful direct and indirect jobs that will be created.

“It is highly unusual by industry standards that, despite being in the early exploration and engineering phases of a project, Ivanhoe and Zijin are proud to be leading by example and have invested heavily in community development initiatives. Our joint efforts include the “KNOW FOR SURE” anti-malaria campaign utilizing revolutionary technology developed by Fio Corporation of Toronto, Canada. Other initiatives include fish and chicken farming, agricultural projects, and the construction of schools, roads and power infrastructure.

“Everyone at Ivanhoe Mines looks forward to showcasing our three mine development projects – Kamoa-Kakula, Kipushi and Platreef – to investors from around the world as the official site visit of the 2018 Mining Indaba conference that will be held in Cape Town, South Africa, in early February 2018. Those interested in attending our site visit should apply to our investor relations department as soon as possible.”

HIGHLIGHTS

Potential initial six Mtpa mine at Kakula

The PEA analyzes the potential development of an initial six Mtpa Kakula Mine at the Kakula Deposit in the southerly portion of the Kamoa-Kakula Project’s discovery area. For this option, the PEA envisages an average annual production rate of 246,000 tonnes of copper at a mine site cash cost of US $0.45/lb copper and total cash cost of US $1.08/lb copper for the first five years of operations, and copper annual production of up to 385,000 tonnes by year four.

An initial capital cost of US $1.2 billion for this option would result in an after- tax net present value at an 8% discount rate (NPV8%) of US $4.2 billion . The internal rate of return of 36.2% and project payback period of 3.1 years confirm the compelling economics for Kamoa-Kakula’s initial phase of production.

Kakula benefits from an ultra-high, average feed grade of 6.4% copper over the first 10 years of operations, and 5.5% copper on average over a 24-year mine life.

A six Mtpa Kakula PFS is underway, with completion targeted for the second half of 2018. Kakula’s surface box cut was completed on October 26 this year. Development of twin underground declines, similar to those at the nearby Kansoko Mine, has begun and is expected to take about a year to complete. The first blast for the declines was completed on November 16.

Modular, integrated potential development of Kakula and Kamoa deposits,

mining a combined total of 12 Mtpa

The PEA also presents the development of a two-phase, sequential operation on Kamoa-Kakula’s high-grade copper deposits.

Initial production would occur at a rate of six Mtpa from the Kakula Mine, before increasing to 12 Mtpa with ore from the Kansoko Mine. As resources at Kakula and Kansoko are mined, the PEA envisages that production would begin at Kamoa North to maintain 12 Mtpa throughput over a 44-year mine life.

For the two-phase sequential operation, the PEA envisages US $1.2 billion in initial capital costs. Future expansion at the Kansoko Mine and subsequent extensions could be funded by cash flows from the Kakula Mine, resulting in an after-tax net present value at an 8% discount rate ( NPV8% ) of US $7.2 billion and an internal rate of return of 33%.

Under this approach, the PEA also includes the construction of a direct-to-blister flash copper smelter with a capacity of 690,000 tonnes of copper concentrate per annum to be funded from internal cash flows. This would be completed in year five of operations, achieving significant savings in treatment charges and transportation costs.

The 12 Mtpa scenario delivers average annual production of 370,000 tonnes of copper at a total cash cost of US$1.02/lb copper during the first 10 years of operations and production of 542,000 tonnes by year nine. At this future production rate, Kamoa-Kakula would rank among the world’s five largest copper mines.

A pre-feasibility study for a six Mtpa mine at Kansoko also has been examined

In addition to the Kakula PEA , a PFS also has been completed for the development of a six Mtpa Kansoko Mine at the Kamoa Deposit, the project’s original discovery area. For this option, the PFS envisages an average annual production rate of 178,000 tonnes of copper for the first 10 years of operations, and annual copper production of 245,000 tonnes by year seven.

The initial capital cost of US$1.0 billion to develop this mine would result in an after-tax NPV8% of US$2.1 billion – an increase of 109% compared to the after-tax NPV8% of US$986 million that was projected in the March 2016 Kamoa PFS. The internal rate of return is 24%, with a project payback period of five years.

Potential phased mine developments to 18 Mtpa and beyond currently

under evaluation for Kamoa-Kakula

Ivanhoe is continuing to explore options to increase Kamoa-Kakula production to 18 Mtpa and beyond. In light of the successful step-out drilling at Kakula West, as well as the potential to find additional resources in high-priority targets located in the untested parts of the Kamoa-Kakula Project, development plans will be reassessed and amended as the project moves forward.

Figure 1 describes the potential development scenarios and Figure 2 shows an overview of deposits included within Kakula 2017 PEA (six Mtpa and 12 Mtpa case) and Kamoa 2017 PFS (six Mtpa).

Figure 1. Kamoa-Kakula PEA long-term development plan.

Figure 2. Overview of deposits included within Kakula 2017 PEA (six Mtpa and 12 Mtpa case) and Kamoa 2017 PFS (six Mtpa).

Summary of the PEA’s key results for an initial Kakula Mine

Very-high-grade initial phase of production is projected to have a grade of 7.3% copper in year four and an average grade of 6.4% copper over the initial 10 years of operations, resulting in estimated average annual copper production of 284,000 tonnes. Annual copper production is estimated at 385,000 tonnes in year four. Initial capital cost, including contingency, is estimated at US$1.2 billion. Average total cash cost of US$1.14/lb of copper during the first 10 years. After-tax NPV, at an 8% discount rate, of US$4.2 billion. After-tax internal rate of return (IRR) of 36.2%, and a payback period of 3.1 years. Kakula is expected to produce a very-high-grade copper concentrate in excess of 50% copper, with extremely low arsenic levels.

Key initial projections from the Kakula 2017 PEA

The study assesses the potential development of the Kakula Deposit as a six Mtpa mining and processing complex. The Kakula mill would be constructed in two smaller phases of three Mtpa each as the mining operations ramp-up to full production of six Mtpa. The life-of-mine production scenario provides for 108.4 million tonnes to be mined at an average grade of 5.48% copper, producing 9.4 million tonnes of high-grade copper concentrate, containing approximately 11.4 billion pounds of copper.

The economic analysis uses a long-term price assumption of US$3.00/lb of copper and returns an after-tax NPV at an 8% discount rate of US$4.2 billion. It has an after-tax IRR of 36.2% and a payback period of 3.1 years.

The estimated initial capital cost, including contingency, is US$1.2 billion. The capital expenditure for off-site power, which is included in the initial capital cost, includes a US$71 million advance payment to the DRC state-owned electricity company, SNEL, to upgrade two hydropower plants (Koni and Mwadingusha) to provide the Kamoa-Kakula Project with access to clean electricity for its planned operations. Mwadingusha is being upgraded first. The work is being led by Stucky Ltd., of Switzerland; the advance payment will be recovered through a reduction in the power tariff.

The Kakula 2017 PEA is preliminary in nature and includes an economic analysis that is based, in part, on Inferred Mineral Resources. Inferred Mineral Resources are considered too speculative geologically for the application of economic considerations that would allow them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves – and there is no certainty that the results will be realized. Mineral Resources do not have demonstrated economic viability and are not Mineral Reserves.

Key results of the Kakula 2017 PEA for a single six Mtpa mine are summarized in Table 1.

Table 1. Kakula Mine results summary for six Mtpa production.

Item Unit Total Total Processed Quantity Milled kt 108,422 Copper Feed Grade % 5.48 Total Concentrate Produced Copper Concentrate Produced kt (dry) 9,400 Copper Recovery % 86.86 Copper Concentrate Grade % 54.94 Contained Metal in Concentrate Mlb 11,385 Contained Metal in Concentrate kt 5,164 Peak Annual Recovered Metal Production kt 385 10-Year Average Copper Concentrate Produced kt (dry) 517 Contained Metal in Concentrate kt 284 Mine-Site Cash Cost US$/lb 0.51 Total Cash Cost US$/lb 1.14 5-Year Average Copper Concentrate Produced kt (dry) 448 Contained Metal in Concentrate kt 246 Mine-Site Cash Cost US$/lb 0.45 Total Cash Cost US$/lb 1.08 Key Financial Results Peak Funding US$M 1,135 Initial Capital Costs US$M 1,231 Expansion Capital Costs US$M 318 LOM Average Mine Site Cash Costs US$/lb Cu 0.60 LOM Average Total Cash Costs US$/lb Cu 1.23 Site Operating Costs US$/t Milled 61.49 After-Tax NPV8% US$M 4,243 After-Tax IRR % 36.2 Project Payback Period Years 3.1 Initial Project Life Years 24

Table 2 summarizes the financial results and Table 3 summarizes potential mine production and processing statistics.

Table 2. Kakula Mine financial results for six Mtpa production.

Net Present Value (US$M) Discount Rate Before Taxation After Taxation Undiscounted 16,607 11,700 4.0% 9,940 6,919 6.0% 7,816 5,398 8.0 % 6,200 4,243 10.0% 4,955 3,353 12.0% 3,984 2,660 Internal Rate of Return – 43.0% 36.2% Project Payback Period (Years) – 2.9 3.1





Table 3. Kakula Mine average estimated production and processing statistics for six Mtpa production.

Item Unit YEARS

1-5 YEARS

1-10 LOM

AVERAGE Total Processed Quantity Milled kt 4,135 5,073 4,518 Copper Feed Grade % 6.80 6.42 5.48 Annual Concentrate Produced Copper Concentrate Produced kt (dry) 448 517 392 Copper Recovery % 87.46 87.29 86.86 Copper Concentrate Grade % 54.94 54.94 54.94 Contained Metal in Concentrate Copper Mlb 543 627 474 Copper kt 246 284 215 Payable Metal Copper Mlb 530 612 463 Copper kt 240 277 210

The Kakula concentrator production is shown in Figure 3 and the concentrate and metal production is shown in Figure 4.

Figure 3. Kakula Mine estimated tonnes milled and head grade for the first 20 years.

Figure 4. Kakula Mine estimated concentrate and metal production for the first 20 years.

Table 4 summarizes unit operating costs. Table 5 provides a breakdown of revenue and operating costs. Capital costs for the project are detailed in Table 6.

Table 4. Kakula Mine unit operating costs for six Mtpa production.

US$/lb Payable Copper YEARS 1-5 YEARS 1-10 LOM

AVERAGE Mine Site 0.45 0.51 0.60 Transport 0.31 0.31 0.31 Treatment & Refining Charges 0.15 0.15 0.15 Royalties & Export Tax 0.17 0.17 0.17 Total Cash Costs 1.08 1.14 1.23





Figure 5. 2018 Mine-site cash costs (includes all operational costs at mine site).

Figure 6. 2018 C1 pro-rata copper cash costs (includes mining, processing, transportation and offsite realization costs).

Table 5. Kakula Mine estimated revenue and operating costs for six Mtpa production.

TOTAL

LOM YEARS

1-5 YEARS

1-10 LOM

AVERAGE US$M US$/t Milled Revenue Copper in Concentrate 33,346 384.31 361.76 307.56 Gross Sales Revenue 33,346 384.31 361.76 307.56 Less: Realization Costs Transport 3,418 39.93 37.21 31.52 Treatment & Refining 1,663 19.16 18.04 15.34 Royalties & Export Tax 1,935 22.29 20.99 17.85 Total Realization Costs 7,015 81.38 76.24 64.70 Net Sales Revenue 26,331 302.93 285.53 242.86 Site Operating Costs Underground Mining 4,679 39.94 44.65 43.16 Processing 1,308 12.00 12.14 12.06 Tailings 29 0.30 0.25 0.26 General & Administration 728 6.36 5.77 6.71 SNEL Discount -187 -2.12 -2.23 -1.67 Customs 104 0.91 0.99 0.96 Total 6,661 57.38 61.57 61.49 Net Operating Margin 19,670 245.55 223.96 181.37 Net Operating Margin 74.70 % 81.06 % 78.44 % 74.68 %

Table 6. Kakula Mine estimated capital investment summary for six Mtpa production.

Description Initial

Capital Expansion

Capital Sustaining

Capital Total US$M US$M US$M US$M MINING Underground Mining 403 – 1,045 1,447 Capitalized Pre-Production 36 – – 36 Subtotal 438 – 1,045 1,483 POWER Power Supply Off Site 71 – – 71 Capitalized Power Cost 4 – – 4 Subtotal 75 – – 75 CONCENTRATE & TAILINGS Process Plant 146 84 159 389 Tailings 27 74 – 101 Subtotal 173 158 159 489 INFRASTRUCTURE Mine Surface Infrastructure 35 – 24 59 General Infrastructure 110 – 76 187 Rail Link – 48 – 48 Subtotal 145 48 100 293 INDIRECTS EPCM 78 31 – 109 Owners Cost 95 20 – 115 Closure – – 75 75 Subtotal 173 51 75 298 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BEFORE CONTINGENCY 1,004 257 1,378 2,638 Contingency 227 62 65 354 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AFTER CONTINGENCY 1,231 318 1,443 2,992





Figure 7. Capital intensity for large-scale copper projects.

The after-tax NPV sensitivity to metal price variation is shown in Table 7 for copper prices from US$2.00/lb to US$4.00/lb. The annual and cumulative cash flows are shown in Figure 8.

Table 7. Kakula Mine copper price sensitivity.

After-Tax NPV (US$M) Copper Price – US$/lb Discount Rate 2.00 2.50 3.00 3.50 4.00 Undiscounted 4,135 7,921 11,700 15,478 19,253 4.0% 2,257 4,591 6,919 9,247 11,573 6.0% 1,654 3,529 5,398 7,267 9,135 8.0 % 1,195 2,722 4,243 5,764 7,282 10.0% 841 2,100 3,353 4,606 5,856 12.0% 567 1,617 2,660 3,703 4,744 IRR 18.9% 28.6% 36.2% 42.8% 48.6%

Figure 8. Kakula Mine projected cumulative cash flow.

Expanded 12 Mtpa development scenario for the Kakula and Kamoa deposits

The Kakula 2017 PEA also assesses the potential development of the Kakula and Kamoa deposits as an integrated, 12 Mtpa mining and processing complex, built in two stages. This scenario envisages the construction and operation of two separate facilities: first, an initial mining operation would be established at the Kakula Mine on the Kakula Deposit; and then a subsequent, separate mining operation would begin at the Kansoko Mine on the Kansoko Sud and Kansoko Centrale areas of the Kamoa Deposit.

As this two-staged development scenario is based on currently delineated resources, it does not incorporate the mining of any resources that may be delineated at the Kakula West discovery or that may result from the ongoing drilling of high-priority targets located in the untested parts of the Kamoa-Kakula Project area. Each mining operation is expected to be a separate underground mine with a shared processing facility and surface infrastructure. Included in this scenario is the construction of a direct-to-blister flash copper smelter with a capacity of 690,000 tonnes of copper concentrate per annum.

As the resources at the Kakula and Kansoko Mines are mined out, production would begin at Kamoa North to maintain throughput of 12 Mtpa to the then existing concentrator and smelter complex.

The Kakula 2017 PEA is preliminary in nature and includes an economic analysis that is based, in part, on Inferred Mineral Resources. Inferred Mineral Resources are considered too speculative geologically for the application of economic considerations that would allow them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves – and there is no certainty that the results will be realized. Mineral Resources do not have demonstrated economic viability and are not Mineral Reserves.

Summary of the PEA’s key results for the 12 Mtpa development scenario

Very-high-grade initial phase projected to have a grade of 7.3% copper in year four and an average grade of 5.72% copper during the first 10 years of operations, resulting in estimated average annual copper production of 370,000 tonnes.

Annual copper production is estimated at 542,000 tonnes in year nine, ranking Kamoa-Kakula as one of the five largest copper mines in the world.

Initial capital cost, including contingency, is US$1.2 billion, with subsequent expansions from Kansoko and other mining areas, as well as the smelter, to be funded by cash flows from the Kakula Mine.

Average total cash costs of US$1.02/lb of copper during the first 10 years, including sulphuric acid credits.

After-tax NPV, at an 8% discount rate, of US$7.2 billion.

After-tax IRR of 33% and a payback period of 4.7 years.

Key results of this potential development scenario are summarized in tables 8, 9 & 10 and figures 9 & 10.

Table 8. 12 Mtpa Kamoa-Kakula PEA results summary.

Item Unit Total Total Processed Quantity Milled kt 444,276 Copper Feed Grade % 3.79 Total Concentrate Produced Copper Concentrate Produced kt (dry) 34,206 Copper Concentrate – External Smelter kt (dry) 9,744 Copper Concentrate – Internal Smelter kt (dry) 24,461 Copper Recovery % 85.97 Copper Concentrate Grade % 42.30 Cont. Metal in Conc. – External Smelter Mlb 10,627 Cont. Metal in Conc. – External Smelter kt 4,820 Cont. Metal in Blister – Internal Smelter Mlb 20,955 Cont. Metal in Blister – Internal Smelter kt 9,505 Peak Annual Recovered Metal Production kt 542 10 Year Average Copper Feed Grade % 5.72 Copper Concentrate Produced kt (dry) 758 Cont. Metal in Conc. – External Smelter kt 188 Cont. Metal in Blister – Internal Smelter kt 182 Mine Site Cash Cost (Including Smelter) US$/lb 0.63 Total Cash Cost (After Credits) US$/lb 1.02 Key Financial Results Peak Funding US$M 1,139 Initial Capital Costs US$M 1,235 Expansion Capital Costs US$M 3,647 LOM Avg. Mine Site Cash Cost US$/lb 0.91 LOM Avg. Total Cash Costs (After Credits) US$/lb 1.20 Site Operating Costs US$/t Milled 64.17 After-Tax NPV8% US$M 7,179 After-Tax IRR % 33.0 Project Payback Years 4.7 Initial Project Life Years 44

Table 9. 12 Mtpa Kamoa-Kakula PEA unit operating costs.

US$/lb Payable Copper YEARS 1-5 YEARS 1-10 LOM

AVERAGE Mine Site (ex-Smelter) 0.46 0.54 0.78 Smelter 0.05 0.09 0.13 Transport 0.27 0.23 0.21 Treatment & Refining Charges 0.12 0.10 0.09 Royalties & Export Tax 0.15 0.13 0.12 Total Cash Costs Before Credits 1.04 1.09 1.33 Sulphuric Acid Credits1 (0.03) (0.07) (0.13) Total Cash Costs After Credits 1.02 1.02 1.20 Assumes a sulphuric acid price of US$200 per tonne.



Table 10. 12 Mtpa Kamoa-Kakula PEA copper price sensitivity.

After-Tax NPV (US$M) Copper Price (US$/lb) Discount Rate 2.00 2.50 3.00 3.50 4.00 Undiscounted 10,638 21,313 31,970 42,598 53,213 4.0% 4,540 9,414 14,283 19,146 24,005 6.0% 2,969 6,492 10,008 13,522 17,033 8.0 % 1,913 4,549 7,179 9,808 12,435 10.0% 1,187 3,218 5,243 7,267 9,290 12.0% 679 2,282 3,879 5,475 7,069 IRR 16.6% 25.5% 33.0% 39.6% 45.5%

Figure 9. 12 Mtpa scenario mill feed and grade profile.

Figure 10. 12 Mtpa scenario concentrate and metal production.

Figure 11. Projected 12 Mtpa Kamoa-Kakula production (year-nine peak copper production shown) compared to the world’s projected top 20 producing mines in 2025 by paid copper production.

Figure 12. Nominal production and head grade of the world’s top 10 largest new greenfield projects.

Summary of the key results for the Kamoa 2017 PFS

In addition to the PEA, a pre-feasibility study (PFS) has been completed for the development of a six Mtpa Kansoko Mine at the Kamoa Deposit. This refines the findings of the Kamoa March 2016 PFS, which envisaged a production rate of three Mtpa. The PFS is based entirely on the Kamoa 2017 PFS Mineral Reserve, details of which are shown in Table 13.

The PFS re-assesses the development of the Kamoa Deposit as a stand-alone six Mtpa mining and processing complex. The life-of-mine production scenario schedules 125.2 million tonnes to be mined at an average grade of 3.81% copper, producing 11.4 million tonnes of high-grade copper concentrate, containing approximately 9.2 billion pounds of copper.

The economic analysis uses a long-term price assumption of US$3.00/lb of copper and returns an after-tax NPV at an 8% discount rate of US$2.1 billion, an increase of 110% compared to the after-tax NPV8% of US$986 million that was projected in the Kamoa 2016 PFS. It has an after-tax IRR of 24.2% and a payback period of 5.0 years. The estimated initial capital cost, including contingency, is US$1.0 billion.

Key results of the Kamoa 2017 PFS for a single six Mtpa mine are summarized

in Table 11.

Table 11. Kansoko Mine results summary for six Mtpa production.

Item Unit Total Total Processed Quantity Milled kt 125,182 Copper Feed Grade % 3.81 Total Concentrate Produced Copper Concentrate Produced kt (dry) 11,405 Copper Recovery % 87.52 Copper Concentrate Grade % 36.63 Contained Metal in Concentrate Mlb 9,211 Contained Metal in Concentrate kt 4,178 Peak Annual Recovered Metal Production kt 245 10 Year Average Copper Concentrate Produced kt (dry) 487 Contained Metal in Concentrate kt 178 Mine Site Cash Cost US$/lb 0.57 Total Cash Cost US$/lb 1.44 Key Financial Results Peak Funding US$M 1,070 Initial Capital Costs US$M 1,004 Expansion Capital Costs US$M 348 LOM Average Mine Site Cash Costs US$/lb Cu 0.64 LOM Average Total Cash Costs US$/lb Cu 1.51 Site Operating Costs US$/t Milled 45.21 After-Tax NPV8% US$M 2,063 After-Tax IRR % 24.2 Project Payback Period Years 5.0 Initial Project Life Years 26

The Kamoa-Kakula Project is a very large, stratiform copper deposit with adjacent prospective exploration areas within the Central African Copperbelt, located approximately 25 kilometres west of the town of Kolwezi and about 270 kilometres west of Lubumbashi. The Kamoa Copper Deposit was discovered by Ivanhoe Mines (then named Ivanhoe Nickel & Platinum) in 2008, followed by the discovery of the Kakula Deposit in early 2016.

In August 2012, the DRC government granted mining licences to Ivanhoe Mines for the Kamoa-Kakula Project that cover a total of 397 square kilometres. The licences are valid for 30 years and can be renewed at 15-year intervals. Mine development work at the project began in July 2014 with construction of a box cut for the decline ramps for the Kansoko Mine.

Ivanhoe Mines and Zijin Mining each hold an indirect 39.6% interest in the Kamoa-Kakula Project, Crystal River Global Limited holds an indirect 0.8% interest and the DRC government holds a direct 20% interest.

Kamoa-Kakula Project Mineral Resource estimate

The Mineral Resource for the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Deposit has an effective date of November 27, 2017. The Kamoa and Kakula Mineral Resources are summarized in Table 12 and are reported on a 100% basis.

Table 12. Consolidated Mineral Resource Statement, Kamoa-Kakula Project – November 27, 2017, 1% copper cut-off over minimum thickness of approximately 3 metres.

Deposit Category Tonnes

(millions) Area

(sq. km) Copper

Grade Vertical

Thickness

(metres) Contained

Copper

(kt) Contained

Copper

(billion lbs) Kamoa Indicated 759 50.7 2.57 % 5.5m 19,515 43.0 Inferred 202 19.4 1.85 % 3.8m 3,739 8.2 Kakula Indicated 349 9.8 3.23 % 12.6m 11,281 24.9 Inferred 59 3.0 2.26 % 7.0m 1,338 3.0 Total

Kamoa-Kakula

Copper Project Indicated 1108 60.5 2.78 % 6.6m 30,796 67.9 Inferred 261 22.4 1.94 % 4.2m 5,078 11.2

Notes to accompany Kamoa-Kakula Project Mineral Resource table.

Ivanhoe’s Mineral Resources Manager, George Gilchrist, Professional Natural Scientist (Pr. Sci. Nat) with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP), estimated the Mineral Resources under the supervision of Dr. Harry Parker and Gordon Seibel, both RM of Society of Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME), who are the Qualified Persons for the Mineral Resource estimate. The effective date of the estimate is November 27, 2017, and the cut-off date for the drill data is May 16, 2017. Mineral Resources are estimated using the 2014 CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources at Kamoa are inclusive of Mineral Reserves. No Mineral Reserves are currently reported at Kakula. Mineral Resources are estimated assuming underground mining methods, a copper price of US$3.00/lb (Kamoa) and US$3.00/lb (Kakula), a cut-off of 1% total copper, an approximate minimum thickness of 3 metres, and that concentrates will be produced and sent to a smelter. Tonnage and contained-copper tonnes are reported in metric units, contained-copper pounds are reported in imperial units and grades are reported as percentages. Rounding as required by reporting guidelines may result in apparent summation differences between tonnes, grade and contained metal content.

A new, expanded mineral resource estimate for Kamoa-Kakula, based on drill holes completed to the end of December 2017, is expected to be issued in January 2018. The new estimate will include initial resources for the Kakula West Discovery and the saddle area between the existing Kakula Mineral Resource area and the Kakula West Discovery.

Kamoa 2017 PFS Mineral Reserve

The Kamoa 2017 PFS Mineral Reserve has been estimated by Qualified Person Jon Treen, Senior Vice President, Stantec Consulting LLC, using the 2014 CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves to conform to the Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The total Mineral Reserve for the Kamoa Project is shown in Table 13. The Mineral Reserve is based on the May 2014 Mineral Resource. The Mineral Reserve is entirely a Probable Mineral Reserve that was converted from Indicated Mineral Resources. The effective date of the Mineral Reserve statement is November 28, 2017.

Table 13. Kamoa 2017 PFS Mineral Reserve Statement.

Tonnage

(Mt) Copper

(%) Copper

(Recovered Mlb) Copper

(Recovered kt) Proven Mineral Reserve – – – – Probable Mineral Reserve 125.1 3.81 8,884 4,030 Mineral Reserve 125.1 3.81 8,884 4,030

Notes to accompany Kamoa 2017 PFS Mineral Reserve table

The copper price used for calculating the financial analysis is long-term copper at US$3.00/lb. The analysis has been calculated with assumptions for smelter refining and treatment charges, deductions and payment terms, concentrate transport, metallurgical recoveries and royalties. For mine planning, the copper price used to calculate block model Net Smelter Returns was US$3.00/lb. An elevated cut-off of US$100.00/t NSR was used to define the stoping blocks. A cut-off of US$80.00/t NSR was used to define ore and waste for the mine plan. Indicated Mineral Resources were used to report Probable Mineral Reserves. The Mineral Reserves reported above are not additive to the Mineral Resources.

The Kamoa 2017 PFS Mineral Reserve ranges between depths of 60 metres and 1,300 metres below surface and the average dip is approximately 17 degrees. Given the favourable mining characteristics of the Kamoa Mineral Resource, it is considered amenable to large-scale, mechanized, room-and-pillar mining or control convergence room-and-pillar (CCRP) mining. The arrangement of the declines at Kansoko Sud and the Mineral Reserve mining areas are shown in Figure 2.

Combination of mining methods selected

Mining methods in the Kakula 2017 PEA are assumed to be a combination of controlled-convergence room-and-pillar (CCRP) and drift-and-fill. For the Kakula Mine, drift-and-fill mining utilizing paste backfill was selected as the mining method for the thick high grade areas. This method was selected to maximize the extraction of the Mineral Resource where the selected mining height is greater than six metres and multiple mining lifts are required to achieve maximum extraction. The Mineral Resource that is between three metres and six metres will be mined using the CCRP mining method.

At the planned Kansoko Mine, in the Kansoko Sud and Centrale areas the CCRP mining method was selected for ore zone depths of below 150 metres and mining heights of six metres or less. The design for the Kansoko Sud and Centrale mining areas is based on the Kamoa 2016 PFS mine design, which includes a service decline and a conveyor decline. The production rate envisaged in the Kamoa 2017 PFS is to six Mtpa compared to four Mtpa outlined in the 2016 Kamoa PFS. At Kakula, the deposit is planned to be similarly accessed by twin declines with a productive mining rate of six Mtpa.

CCRP mining method is a form of room-and-pillar that includes a second phase of pillar reduction after the cut line has advanced. The in-panel pillars are designed in post destructive state allowing most of the pillars to be trimmed by mechanical means ensuring controlled excavation and monitoring of the convergence process. This method is productive and provides very good extraction rates at relatively low costs. The CCRP mining method has been successfully implemented by KGHM at its copper-mining operations in Poland for the past 20 years. Ivanhoe Mines engaged KGHM Cuprum R&D Centre Ltd. to study the applicability of this method to Kamoa. The results of the study indicate that the Kamoa Deposit is suited to the application of the CCRP mining method.

Metallurgical test work and concentrator design

Between 2010 and 2015, a series of metallurgical test work programs were completed on drill-core samples of known Kamoa copper mineralization. These investigations focused on metallurgical characterization and flow-sheet development for the processing of hypogene and supergene copper mineralization.

In 2016, further bench-scale metallurgical flotation test work was carried out at XPS Consulting and Testwork Services laboratories in Falconbridge, Ontario, Canada. This test work was conducted on composite samples of drill core from the Kansoko Sud and Kansoko Centrale areas in the southern part of the Kamoa Mineral Resource area. The flowsheet developed was suited for the fined grained nature of the material and yielded positive results. Test work on a composite grading 3.61% copper produced a copper recovery of 85.4% at a concentrate grade of 37.0% copper. The second composite, grading 3.20% copper, produced a copper recovery of 89.2% at a concentrate grade of 35.0% copper using the same flowsheet.

Additional bench-scale metallurgical flotation test work was carried out in 2016 on two chalcocite-rich composites from the Kakula Deposit at a Zijin Mining laboratory in Xiamen, China, and by XPS Consulting and Testwork Services. The initial composite, grading 4.1% copper, produced a copper recovery of 86% at a concentrate grade of 53% copper at the Zijin Mining laboratory in July 2016. The second composite, grading 8.1% copper, produced a recovery of 87% at an extremely high concentrate grade of 56% copper. The flotation tests were conducted using the circuit developed during the 2016 Kamoa pre-feasibility study.

Average arsenic levels in the concentrate were measured to be approximately 0.02%, which is significantly lower than the limit of 0.5% imposed by Chinese smelters. Extremely low arsenic levels in concentrate are expected to attract a premium from copper-concentrate traders.

The concentrator design incorporates a run-of-mine stockpile, followed by primary and secondary crushing on surface. The crushed material with a design-size distribution of 80% passing (or P80) nine millimetres (mm), is fed into a two-stage ball-milling circuit for further size reduction to a target grind size p80 of 53 micrometres (µm). The milled slurry will be passed through a rougher and scavenger flotation. The high-grade, or fast-floating rougher concentrate, and medium-grade, or slow-floating scavenger concentrate, will be collected separately. The rougher concentrate is upgraded in two stages to produce a high-grade concentrate. The medium-grade scavenger concentrate and tailings from the two rougher cleaning stages, representing approximately 25% of the feed mass, will be combined and re-ground to a P80 of 10µm before being cleaned in two stages. The cleaned scavenger concentrate then will be combined with the cleaned rougher concentrate to form the final concentrate. The final concentrate will be thickened before being pumped to the concentrate filter where the filter cake then will be bagged for shipment to market.

Direct-to-blister flash smelter

Under the 12 Mtpa scenario examined in the Kakula 2017 PEA, the construction of a direct-to-blister flash (DBF) smelter is envisaged, subject to further study on feasibility, scale and timing. Flash smelting is typically advantageous compared to other technologies as the energy costs are relatively low.

The smelter is designed with a capacity of 690,000 tonnes of concentrate, and would operate at full capacity fed by Kamoa-Kakula copper concentrates until the end of the mine life. Concentrate would be first dried and sent to the DBF where it is smelted in the reaction shaft with oxygen-enriched air to produce molten slag containing oxide minerals, blister copper and SO 2 -rich off-gas. The oxidation reactions provide sufficient heat required to melt the charge, although a small amount of external fuel is used for process control purposes. Molten slag and blister copper collect in the DBF furnace settler and are intermittently tapped via dedicated tapholes. The slag is reduced in two electric slag cleaning furnaces operating in series to recover copper in the form of blister and alloy, respectively. The SO 2 rich off-gas is de-dusted, dried and sent to a double-contact-double-adsorption acid plant for production of high strength sulphuric acid which is sold to the local market.

An on-site smelter offers numerous cost savings, including on treatment charges, certain royalties and transportation costs, particularly for the lower-grade copper concentrates from the Kansoko and Kamoa North mines. In addition, the sale of the sulphuric acid by-product would generate additional revenue. Sulphuric acid is in short supply in the DRC, and is imported for use in processing ore from oxide copper deposits.

Transportation routes to international markets

A phased logistics solution is proposed in the Kakula 2017 PEA. Initially, the corridor between southern DRC and Durban in South Africa is viewed as the most attractive and reliable export route. As soon as the railway between Kolwezi and Dilolo, a town near the DRC-Angolan border, is upgraded, the Kamoa-Kakula Project’s production is expected to be transported by rail to the Atlantic port of Lobito in Angola. In addition, there is the potential to negotiate off-take arrangements with smelters in Zambia.

Qualified persons

The following companies have undertaken work in preparation of the Kakula 2017 PEA and Kamoa 2017 PFS:

OreWin – Overall report preparation, mining, logistics, power and economic analysis. MDM/Amec Foster Wheeler – Mineral Resource estimation, processing and infrastructure. SRK Consulting – Mine geotechnical recommendations. Stantec – Mining and Mineral Reserves. Golder Associates – Environmental and hydrogeology.

The independent Qualified Persons responsible for preparing the Kakula 2017 PEA and Kamoa 2017 PFS, on which the technical report will be based, are Bernard Peters (OreWin); Dr. Harry Parker (Amec Foster Wheeler); Gordon Seibel (Amec Foster Wheeler); Dean David (MDM/Amec Foster Wheeler); William Joughin (SRK); and Jon Treen (Stantec). Each Qualified Person has reviewed and approved the information in this news release relevant to the portion of the Kakula 2017 PEA and Kamoa 2017 PFS for which they are responsible.

Other scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stephen Torr, P.Geo., Ivanhoe Mines’ Vice President, Project Geology and Evaluation, a Qualified Person under the terms of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Torr is not independent of Ivanhoe Mines. Mr. Torr has verified the technical data disclosed in this news release.

Wood Mackenzie provided data based on public disclosure of comparable copper projects for the compilation of certain figures used in this release; however, Wood Mackenzie did not review the Kakula 2017 PEA.

Data verification and quality control and assurance

Amec Foster Wheeler reviewed the sample chain of custody, quality assurance and control procedures, and qualifications of analytical laboratories. Amec Foster Wheeler is of the opinion that the procedures and QA/QC control are acceptable to support Mineral Resource estimation. Amec Foster Wheeler also audited the assay database, core logging and geological interpretations on a number of occasions between 2009 and 2015 and has found no material issues with the data as a result of these audits.

In the opinion of the Amec Foster Wheeler Qualified Persons, the data verification programs undertaken on the data collected from the Kamoa-Kakula Project support the geological interpretations. The analytical and database quality and the data collected can support Mineral Resource estimation.

Ivanhoe Mines maintains a comprehensive chain of custody and QA/QC program on assays from its Kamoa‑Kakula Copper Project. Half-sawn core is processed at its on-site preparation laboratory in Kamoa, prepared samples then are shipped by secure courier to Bureau Veritas Minerals (BVM) Laboratories in Australia, an ISO17025 accredited facility. Copper assays are determined at BVM by mixed-acid digestion with ICP finish. Industry-standard certified reference materials and blanks are inserted into the sample stream prior to dispatch to BVM. For detailed information about assay methods and data verification measures used to support the scientific and technical information, please refer to the Kakula 2017 Resource Update, June 2017 technical report available on the SEDAR profile of Ivanhoe Mines at www.sedar.com or under technical reports on the Ivanhoe Mines website at www.ivanhoemines.com.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa: Mine development at the Platreef platinum-palladium-gold-nickel-copper discovery on the Northern Limb of South Africa’s Bushveld Complex; mine development and exploration at the Tier One Kamoa-Kakula copper discoveries on the Central African Copperbelt in the DRC; and upgrading at the historic, high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-lead-germanium mine, also on the DRC’s Copperbelt. For details, visit www.ivanhoemines.com.

