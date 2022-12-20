The collaboration aims to transform elderly care through cloud-based, wireless sensor technology

Mesa, Arizona, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — I veda® , the global solution for cloud-based AI video and sensor technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with Care Daily , provider of AI Caregiver software services, to co-innovate and enhance the aging-in-place experience. The partnership unites the capabilities of both companies to advance elderly care and continue bringing new age-tech solutions to market.

The U.S. Census Bureau reports that adults ages 65 and older account for about 16.9% of the nation’s population , and a recent AARP study reported that 77% of aging adults surveyed desire to stay in their home versus aging in a facility setting. As more individuals aim to safely age in place, a massive burden often befalls those in caretaker positions. This issue is prompting the need for more personalized, intuitive solutions in the elderly care space that benefit not only seniors, but caregivers as well.

“This partnership with Care Daily represents Iveda’s commitment to developing technology-led solutions for the future of aging-in-place and healthcare overall,” said David Ly, Iveda Founder and CEO. “At Iveda, we envision a future where digital tools are increasingly accessible to make the lives of seniors and caregivers easier, more efficient, and more enjoyable. We’re prepared to play a role in delivering on this vision and are eager for this collaboration with Care Daily to assist in our goal of shaping the future of elderly care technology.”

In November, Iveda launched IvedaCare , the first scientifically validated at-home AI Caregiver service from Care Daily. Iveda’s cloud-based wireless sensors collect real-time data while Care Daily’s AI platform generates comprehensive analytics that allow IvedaCare to learn and adapt to user’s preferences, empowering caregivers to make informed and timely decisions regarding health and security for unmatched peace of mind.

“IvedaCare is powered by the most deeply individualized AI platform for homes and facilities, providing the quality and flexibility needed to reduce caregiver burden, lower healthcare costs, and improve health outcomes for today’s exploding population of seniors,” said David Moss, CEO of Care Daily. “This partnership aligns with our own mission to help seniors live life on their own terms by empowering the caregivers that support them.”

Iveda and Care Daily plan to continue working together on innovations in the senior health-tech space – combining their capabilities in technology development and research to ensure the development of effective new aging-in-place solutions.

About Iveda Solutions®

Iveda (NASDAQ:IVDA) is the provider of global solutions for cloud-based, video AI search and surveillance technologies that protects the people, places, and things that matter the most. Iveda’s technology has the power to provide instant intelligence to existing infrastructure, enabling cities and organizations around the world to seamlessly enter the fifth industrial revolution. Iveda operates at the forefront of digital transformation of cities across the world, using IoT platforms with smart sensors and devices developed to aid with use cases surrounding public safety, security, elderly care, energy efficiency, and environment preservation. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, with a subsidiary in Taiwan, Iveda is publicly traded under the ticker symbol “IVDA”.

About Care Daily

Care Daily is a Silicon Valley (Palo Alto, CA) based company with a SaaS based AI platform that detects falls in real-time, uncovers hidden health problems, and brings families and professional caregivers together to provide care for seniors. Care Daily’s white-labeled AI and IoT powered Caregiver solutions are utilized by some of the largest brands to quickly deploy and continually enhance personalized healthcare services for seniors in homes and communities. To learn more, please visit, www.caredaily.ai or connect with us on LinkedIn.

