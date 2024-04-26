Taxis across CMT’s network of 10,000 taxis will roll out Ivee’s proprietary infotainment software to give brands a more impactful way to connect with passengers and provide a more personalized experience.

Ivee and CMT When a passenger enters a cab with Ivee’s “Smart Taxi,” they can choose their own content.

CHICAGO, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ivee®, the software mobility company focused on reimagining the passenger experience, and taxi technology company Creative Mobile Technologies, LLC (CMT) today announced the “Smart Taxi,” which will provide passengers with a personalized, engaging, and authentic experience during their ride, while giving brands a more impactful, better-performing, and measurable opportunity to reach a captive audience of up to 25 million passengers per year.

Ivee created the “Smart Taxi” experience using its proprietary passenger infotainment software (Ivee Inside), personalization technology (Ivee Intelligence), and ad platform built for the passenger economy (Ivee Ads). With Ivee Ads, advertisers can directly connect and target moving passengers with a user-centric approach for advertising that feels authentic to the passenger and their trip.

“Many brands forget how critical the customer experience is to the effectiveness of their ads,” said VP of Product, Dave Matthews. “Without a user-centric experience, ads are ignored and can even tarnish brand image because they feel interruptive.”

For the Passenger, the “Smart Taxi” Experience includes:

Full passenger control. Ivee’s “Smart Taxi” modernizes the experience so passengers can choose the content they view or the music they listen to. Premium content. When a passenger enters a cab with Ivee’s “Smart Taxi,” they can choose their own content. For example: Watch content from more than 20+ networks including ABC, Bloomberg, and other popular services. Join friends singing Karaoke on your way out for the night. Learn a new language on the way to the airport. Ivee Intelligence. Ivee’s personalization technology delivers a unique experience based on contextual parameters. For example, where your trip starts, time of day, etc. Ivee’s on-trip recommendations, curated news feed, and an interactive map help passengers make the most of their time in transit.

By focusing on the passenger experience first, brands are now able to further pinpoint their target audience, and present the most appropriate and relevant advertising content.

For Brands, Ivee Ads Offers:

Higher CTRs than Traditional Methods: Ivee Ads offers 6x higher CTRs than Google, YouTube, and Facebook, and 2x more Completed Video Views than YouTube and Facebook, making it a better choice for advertisers who want to achieve better results.

Ivee Ads offers 6x higher CTRs than Google, YouTube, and Facebook, and 2x more Completed Video Views than YouTube and Facebook, making it a better choice for advertisers who want to achieve better results. Intelligent Targeting: Ivee Ads’ targeting capabilities allow advertisers to reach the right audience by geo-location, trip destination, day-part, content type, and user sentiment, making their campaigns more effective.

Ivee Ads’ targeting capabilities allow advertisers to reach the right audience by geo-location, trip destination, day-part, content type, and user sentiment, making their campaigns more effective. Impactful Analytics: Ivee Ads offers rich analytics, allowing advertisers to track the performance of their campaigns and make data-driven decisions.

“We built Ivee for passengers. They spend 90 million minutes per day in transit just in the U.S.,” said Ivee CEO Alex Giannikoulis. “We validated our product in black cars including the world’s largest luxury mobility operator, Blacklane, and with ride-hail vehicles on the Uber, Lyft, and Via networks. Launching ‘Smart Taxi’ with CMT, a recognized mobility industry leader, is a great way to help our partner brands reach even more passengers.”

“Smart Taxi” is rolling out in Q2 2024 to CMT’s network of 10,000 taxis. Ivee Ads has already delivered impactful results for notable brands including Fandango, Victoria Secret’s Adore Me, Wendy’s, Drizly, and more.

“Partnering with Ivee is a perfect fit,” said CMT’S Chairman Ron Sherman. “CMT has had years of experience serving the world’s best advertisers. We know firsthand their demands for new types of ad units, targeting, and reporting. These are all things Ivee has perfected in ride-hail vehicles. We know this ‘Smart Taxi’ experience will make a big impact for brands serving the perfect ad for their exact customer.”

Brands and advertising agencies interested in working with Ivee, can find out more at http://www.goivee.com/ivee_ads

About Ivee, LLC

Ivee is a software mobility company that helps passengers make the most of their time on-the-go with a proprietary infotainment software system and personalization technology. Ivee Inside serves passengers in ride-hail networks like Uber, Lyft, Via, and Blacklane. Ivee has been recognized for innovation by the Plug & Play accelerator, MediaPost, and the National Retail Foundation’s Innovation Lab. You can find Ivee® at @rideivee on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. http://www.goivee.com

About Creative Mobile Technologies (CMT) and Arro:

Creative Mobile Technologies, LLC was founded in 2005 by leaders in the yellow medallion taxicab industry with a mission to provide technology and services that make taxi operations more efficient, modern and profitable. The company operates in New York City, where it is headquartered, and across North America and the United Kingdom. CMT and its strategic partners offer driver, passenger and media solutions, including credit card services, content and advertising, data services and e-hailing through its app Arro.

