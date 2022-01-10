Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Ivette Damish Named Vice President, Business Development for the Technical Services Division

Ivette Damish Named Vice President, Business Development for the Technical Services Division

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Ivette Damish promoted at Dayton T. Brown, Inc.

Ivette Damish

Ivette Damish

Ivette Damish

BOHEMIA, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) announced the promotion of Ivette Damish to Vice President, Business Development, Technical Services Division, effective immediately.  In this new role, she is responsible for the oversight and management of business development activities while helping clients solve challenges by identifying solutions with technical publications authoring, graphics, data conversion, and logistics services. 

Ivette joined DTB in 2012 as a Business Development Executive and has worked tirelessly to increase the customer base and revenue for the Division. She previously served as Director of Business Development where she recruited and trained a team of professionals to further grow and expand the business. Prior to joining DTB, Ivette was the Vice President of Business Development for Dimension4 where she was responsible for overseeing business development activities, program management, and contract fulfillment.  

“Achieving excellence in all that we do requires exceptional talent and leadership, and I’m delighted to recognize Ivette’s important contributions to DTB with this well-deserved promotion. Ivette is a forward thinker with a deep understanding of the complex environment we operate in and already plays a central role in finding solutions for our customer requirements,” said Nelson Cubano, Vice President and General Manager, Technical Services Division at DTB. “She also has an infectious passion for her work and can recruit and build the bench strength needed as we continue to grow the Technical Services Division.”

Ivette holds a Bachelor of Environmental Design degree with an emphasis in Architecture from Texas A&M University.  

About Dayton T. Brown, Inc.

Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) has been synonymous with the pursuit of excellence and customer service for over 70 years. As a leader in the fields of testing, engineering, logistics, technical publications, and military mission systems, DTB has gained national respect and recognition. The Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered on 32 acres in Bohemia, NY. Today, the Company is composed of three divisions, whose operations are widely diversified yet complement one another.

For additional information, visit our website.

Press Contact: Theresa Taro

Email: ttaro@dtb.com

Phone: (631) 275-3092

Related Images

Image 1: Ivette Damish

Ivette Damish headshot

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Ivette Damish

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.