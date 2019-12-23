Ivory Coast has issued an arrest warrant for Guillaume Soro, a former rebel leader and candidate in next year’s presidential election, the public prosecutor said on Monday, forcing Soro to call off a planned homecoming after months overseas.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Ivory Coast issues arrest warrant for presidential candidate Soro - December 23, 2019
- Decade in Review: What the smartphone has wrought - December 23, 2019
- BMW says being investigated by U.S. SEC - December 23, 2019