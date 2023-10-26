IZEA Adds Comprehensive Influencer Marketing Expense Management to IZEA Flex Flex now offers the ability to record and measure off-platform expenses, including creator payments, gift cards, event tickets, and more.

Orlando, Florida, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands and agencies, today announced that IZEA Flex, its enterprise influencer marketing platform, now offers the ability to record and measure off-platform expenses including creator payments, gift cards, event tickets, and more.

This new feature greatly enhances the IZEA Flex transaction module, giving marketers a unified view of all their tracked campaign expenses, including “payments” made in the form of providing products or access to experiences. All transactions, including payments made directly from Flex, can easily be associated with other items in Flex, such as content, contracts and creator emails, giving marketers a holistic view of their influencer marketing campaigns.

“The addition of comprehensive expense tracking to IZEA Flex helps our customers better manage and track their campaign expenses, providing visibility to team members across their influencer marketing organization,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA’s founder and CEO. “Whether a creator payment is made electronically inside of Flex or provided through any other means, marketers can quickly understand the true costs of executing their influencer marketing campaigns, driving complete measurement and understanding of return on investment.”

New users can try IZEA Flex with a 10-day free trial. To get started or schedule a demo, visit izea.com/flex .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

