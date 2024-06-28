ORLANDO, Fla., June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of technology, data, and services for the Creator Economy, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which the company may repurchase up to $5 million worth of its common stock from time to time, subject to market conditions and the Company’s insider trading windows. A special committee consisting of independent Board members has been formed to authorize each individual buyback.

“We are encouraged by the year-over-year growth in bookings and substantial increases in our pipeline, which have not yet been reflected in our stock price. IZEA’s Board of Directors and management team firmly believe that the market currently undervalues our core business, technology assets, and cash reserves. This share repurchase program grants us the flexibility to buy back stock over time, provided market conditions remain favorable,” stated Ted Murphy, Chairman and CEO of IZEA.

Under the share repurchase program, the company may periodically repurchase its common stock through open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, block trades or any combination thereof in compliance with applicable securities laws and the company’s insider trading policy. The number of shares repurchased and the timing of repurchases will depend on several factors, including, but not limited to, price, trading volume, and general market conditions, along with IZEA’s working capital requirements and general business conditions. The share repurchase program does not obligate the company to acquire any specific number of shares in any period and may be expanded, extended, modified, or discontinued at any time.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. ("IZEA") is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today's top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry's first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers.

Statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning the share repurchase program and market valuations of IZEA's business and assets.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; inability to finance growth initiatives in a timely manner; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.