Orlando, Florida, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today the addition of two new modules – A.I. Storyboards and Files – in IZEA Flex, its next-generation, comprehensive influencer marketing platform that’s value-priced for brands and agencies of all sizes.

A.I. Storyboards and Files join IZEA Flex’s existing slate of tools, including ContentMine, ShareMonitor, Contacts, Transactions and Tracking Links. Combined, these tools help marketers affordably manage and measure influencer marketing campaigns at an enterprise level. The features are immediately available to all Flex users at no additional cost.

The all-new A.I. Storyboards tool uses transformational artificial intelligence technology to let marketers quickly create images to previsualize and share their influencer marketing content ideas in a useful and compelling way. These images are valuable resources for brainstorming and pitching ideas internally and can also provide creative direction to influencers.

In addition, Storyboards generated within the platform are integrated with ContentMine, Flex’s enhanced content management tool that collects and measures influencer content. Storyboard content can be organized into collections and easily shared with other users for collaborative brainstorming.

“A.I. Storyboards will help brands and agencies unlock new levels of creativity while streamlining the process of ideating on campaign content strategy,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA CEO and Founder. “This feature is just one example of how IZEA Flex continues to provide innovative solutions that enable our clients to succeed in today’s influencer marketing landscape.”

IZEA has also enhanced its Flex platform with the all-new Files module. Files is more than traditional cloud storage; it’s a centralized repository that, through associations, puts more insights and information at the marketer’s fingertips across the platform. Users can now upload various file types — documents, videos, presentations, audio and images — and easily view, download and associate them throughout the Flex platform.

“We are excited to introduce marketers to A.I. Storyboards and Files cloud storage to maximize their impact and drive greater efficiency,” continued Murphy. “These additions empower our users to save time and money with intuitive marketing tools that streamline the campaign creation, management and reporting process.”

New users can try IZEA Flex with a 10-day free trial. To get started, visit izea.com/flex.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “likely,” “projects,” “plans,” “pursue,” “strategy” or “future,” or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEA’s ability to increase revenue and bookings, growth or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

