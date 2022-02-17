BrandGraph’s NFT Support Provides Insights to Boost Brands’ Marketing Strategies in the Metaverse

IZEA Announces Addition of NFT Collections in BrandGraph® BrandGraph’s NFT Support Provides Insights to Boost Brands’ Marketing Strategies in the Metaverse

Orlando, Florida, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, today unveiled the addition of more than 100 NFT collections to BrandGraph®, its social media intelligence platform. With BrandGraph, marketers can compare NFT collections to gain insights that guide their marketing strategies and identify influencers who are at the forefront of the NFT movement.

Highlights include these popular collections that are frequently traded on platforms:

Bored Ape Yacht Club

The Sandbox

World of Women

Lazy Lions

Cool Cats NFT

BrandGraph shows an NFT collection’s share of voice, average reach, engagement rate, relative content rank, audience demographics, and a variety of other data points to help marketers understand the ethos of a given collection. The platform is currently analyzing over 1.3 billion pieces of content from 16 million influencers — each with over 1,000 followers.

“The NFT market is an ideal entry point for brands as they seek to interact with their customers and explore new activations in the metaverse,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “BrandGraph provides a unique window into the rapidly emerging NFT space, giving brands access to our proprietary insights and discovery features. Marketers can identify potential NFT artist collaborations and influencers that may be a good fit to promote their next NFT drop. BrandGraph can see that creators who post about Bored Ape Yacht Club have an affinity toward Adidas, for example.”

NFTs allow marketers to engage their most passionate customers with unique virtual assets that build brand awareness while creating value for both brands and their customers. Connecting with influencers to co-create and promote NFTs is an opportunity for brands to create value quickly within established NFT markets.

A recent IZEA survey found that ​​72% of influencers said they are considering or are already making money in the metaverse. BrandGraph helps brands direct their marketing strategy for the future in the metaverse by showing which NFT collections generate the most buzz, who is talking, and what they are saying.

To sign up for BrandGraph and explore NFTs visit brandgraph.izea.com .

About IZEA

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “likely,” “projects,” “plans,” “pursue,” “strategy,” “goal” or “future,” or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our goals for revenue growth in future periods, performance under customer contracts, expectations of operating results that remain subject to completion of financial closing procedures, IZEA’s ability to increase revenue and bookings, growth or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning industry trends or IZEA’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; our ability to establish effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; our ability to satisfy the requirements for continued listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this press release are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement or partnership.

Attachment

IZEA Announces Addition of NFT Collections in BrandGraph®

CONTACT: Martin Smith IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: 407-674-6911 Email: ir@izea.com