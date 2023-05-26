Company to Release a New Set of Generative AI Tools for Creators and Marketers, Host Personalized Demonstrations on the Waters of the French Riviera

Orlando, Florida, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands and agencies, is excited to announce its participation at this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity with IZEA’s AI Days. AI Days will take place June 19-21, 2023, with a series of personalized live demonstrations to showcase a brand new set of generative AI tools that IZEA will announce at the show.

AI Days at Cannes offer attendees a unique opportunity to meet with IZEA’s CEO and senior team members and discuss how human and machine learning can propel influencer marketing into the future. Attendees will also be able to try IZEA’s newest AI software, powered by ChatGPT and various generative image technologies. A limited number of influencers and marketers will be selected to tender to and board an IZEA-sponsored yacht, which will be cruising with Cannes attendees off Croisette Beach. To request your exclusive invitation and be considered, visit https://izea.com/izea-events/ai-days-at-cannes/.

“We are thrilled to bring IZEA AI Days to Cannes and share our latest generative AI tools with the influencer marketing community,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “Our goal is to empower creators and marketers with AI technology that enhances their creative capabilities, enabling them to produce high-quality content more efficiently and effectively.”

A Hosted Discussion with Microsoft at Cannes

In addition to AI Days, Murphy will host a discussion with a team of global brand leaders from Microsoft at the Brand Innovators Marketing Leadership Summit event on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The Marketing Leadership Summit in Cannes is an in-person event with complimentary registration exclusively for brand-side marketers. To request entry to the event, please register here .

