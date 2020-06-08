IZEA Announces New Fortune 500 Customer

Breaking News
Orlando, Florida, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today that it has secured a significant six-figure contract with a new Fortune 500 customer for influencer marketing managed services. In addition, the company has secured a variety of contracts with repeat customers, including the renewal of a contract with Global Fortune 500 technology company.

“The events of the past several months have fundamentally changed the global marketing landscape,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA’s Chairman and CEO. “We believe that IZEA’s platforms and services are well positioned to benefit from a redistribution of marketing dollars from traditional media to social media. Recent commitments from our customers increase our level of confidence that influencer marketing will be an area of escalating investment in the future.”

“IZEA continues to see a strong recovery of our managed services business following the initial negative impacts we observed due to COVID-19,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA’s Chairman and CEO. “The company remains above the January 1-March 15 average bookings trendline we previously shared and we are optimistic about year over year managed services bookings in the second quarter, despite the pandemic. The SaaS business is also starting to show early signs of recovery as businesses begin to reopen and gain more comfort with the longer-term commitments required for those licensing our software.” 

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) operates IZEAx, the premier online marketplace that connects marketers with content creators. IZEAx automates influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. IZEA creators include celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “likely,” “projects,” “plans,” “pursue,” “strategy” or “future,” or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning.  Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEA’s ability to increase revenue and bookings, growth or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; uncertainty relating to the effects of COVID-19, our ability to establish effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; our ability to satisfy the requirements for continued listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

