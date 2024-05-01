IZEA Announces Q1 2024 Earnings Results Conference Call
ORLANDO, Fla., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of technology, data, and services for the Creator Economy, announced today that its conference call to review and discuss its first quarter 2024 financial results will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on May 15, 2024.
IZEA’s Chairman and CEO, Ted Murphy; President and Chief Operating Officer, Ryan Schram; and Chief Financial Officer, Peter Biere, will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Time: 5:00 p.m. EDT
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018
International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471
Please call the conference telephone number five (5) minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. A replay of the call will be made available beginning approximately 3 hours after the conference ends until Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. EDT.
Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin: 13746140
About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.
Attachment
- IZEA Announces Q1 2024 Earnings Results Conference Call
CONTACT: Nicole O’Hara IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: 407-674-6911 Email: [email protected]
