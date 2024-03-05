Company and Leaders Recognized for Fostering a Healthier Work Environment

ORLANDO, Fla., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the Creator Economy, today announced CEO Ted Murphy was named one of the three 2024 People of the Year in the Ragan Communications Workplace Wellness Awards . The list of CEOs/Presidents of the Year recognizes those who have promoted physical health, mental resilience, a culture of work-life balance, and more.

Ragan Communications, a leading public relations and communications services firm, holds its annual Workplace Wellness Awards program to recognize innovative company programs and senior leaders who prioritize wellness within the workplace. IZEA has also been nominated as a Top Place to Work for Employee Wellbeing among small to midsize companies and as a finalist for Employee Experience.

“It’s wonderful to see the industry recognize what we have known all along: Ted Murphy is not only a pioneer within the Creator Economy but a continued innovator who places workplace culture at the forefront,” said Ryan Schram, IZEA President and COO. “Ted’s lasting commitment to people aligns naturally with IZEA’s mission for championing the burgeoning industry he helped launch.”

“Being recognized as one of Ragan’s People of the Year is truly a reflection of the extraordinary effort our people leaders put into creating a supportive and healthy environment for our team,” Murphy said. “We believe that prioritizing the well-being of our employees is not only the right thing to do but is also key to our creativity, productivity, and the value we bring to our customers.”

The winners and honorable mentions in the program will be announced in early April.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

