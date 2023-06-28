IZEA Honored by Comparably with Award for Best Leadership Team 2023 Best Leadership Team

Orlando, Florida, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands and agencies, today announced that it has won Comparably’s 2023 Best Leadership Teams award. The company also won Best Company Outlook earlier this year.

Over IZEA’s 17 years of being a renowned industry pioneer, the company has been repeatedly recognized and awarded for its campaign work and technological innovations. In 2022, IZEA won Comparably Awards for Best CEO, Best Company Perks & Benefits, Best Company Work-Life Balance, Best Company Career Growth, and Best Company Leadership.

“We are immensely proud to be recognized for our resilient and inspiring group of leaders,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “Through their remarkable efforts, we continue to drive innovation and foster growth inside and outside our organization. This achievement reflects our leadership team’s dedication to pushing boundaries and leading with unwavering excellence that all employees can feel.”

IZEA is a modern, remote workplace that welcomes people from diverse backgrounds and viewpoints, promoting an inclusive environment with equal opportunity. The company has team members in 95 cities and 12 countries worldwide.

Comparably’s annual Best Leadership Teams list is derived from employee ratings on executive leadership teams and direct managers on Comparably.com over a 12-month period. Every year Comparably celebrates the companies and leaders that are deemed as the most exceptional in 16 categories by those who know best – employees. Comparably Awards are based solely on employee feedback in nearly 20 core culture metrics, from leadership and work environment to compensation and outlook.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

