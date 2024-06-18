CEO Ted Murphy Unveils New AI Tools During AI Days Event at Cannes

IZEA Introduces AI Voice Cloning and Speech Synthesis in FormAI CEO Ted Murphy Unveils New AI Tools During AI Days Event at Cannes

Cannes, France, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of technology, data, and services for the Creator Economy, today announced it has launched new technology that enables both text-to-speech generation and AI voice cloning in FormAI , its suite of artificial intelligence tools built for influencer marketing. FormAI combines the best aspects of a variety of generative AI technologies and models across photos, video, text, chat and now audio. The company provides users with free access to FormAI, allowing power users to upgrade to get additional features and expanded content volume options.

IZEA CEO Ted Murphy unveiled these powerful new features at the company’s second annual AI Days event during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Marketers and creators aboard a chartered yacht on the waters of the French Riviera viewed a live demonstration of the new FormAI tools.

AI Voice Cloning

FormAI’s new voice cloning feature allows users to upload a sound clip and generate an AI version of their voice. AI Voice Cloning allows content creators and marketers to generate voiceovers for their videos or podcasts in various tones, accents, or languages, expanding their reach to a more diverse audience. It saves resources by eliminating the need to hire professional voice actors, as creators can simply input their script and have the AI generate the audio. The voice cloning process requires a voice matching authentication, review, and approval process to ensure that the voices cloned are those of the end users.

AI Voice Sharing

Creators can share their AI-trained digital voice with other creators, their talent management, or directly with brands. Brands can share an AI voice with creators to ensure consistency in content output. This shared ecosystem fosters a rich collaborative environment, allowing for easy sharing and access controls.

AI Text-to-Speech Synthesis

FormAI’s AI Text-to-Speech Synthesis feature boasts the capability to articulate text in 29 different languages, offering over 100 pre-existing voices. This includes both male and female voices with a variety of accents designed specifically for narration, character voicing, and more. It allows creators to produce multilingual content effortlessly in a pre-existing voice or their own, opening opportunities to reach a global audience.

“With the launch of FormAI Voice Cloning, we’re taking another significant stride toward our goal of Generative Sponsorships,” said Ted Murphy. “The sharing of models and voices between brands and creators opens a gateway to a new era of digital storytelling where creators, brands, and technology converge to produce something truly extraordinary together.”

These new features are available on FormAI paid plans. To get started with FormAI for free, visit izea.com . For news and resources, follow IZEA at x.com/izea .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

