IZEA Named a Finalist in PR Daily Media Relations Awards Company Recognized for Two Influencer Marketing Campaigns

Orlando, Florida, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands and agencies, today announced two of its campaigns have been named finalists in the Influencer Relations category of the PR Daily Media Relations Awards. IZEA was recognized for a campaign with Chateau Ste. Michelle and a campaign with Minwax and the agency VMLY&R.

Chateau Ste. Michelle engaged IZEA to run an influencer marketing campaign promoting the iconic Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte Réserve Exclusive Brut on Instagram. Creators were selected in key markets across California, Florida, Georgia, New York and Texas to support localized efforts in expanding the reach and awareness of the Nicolas Feuillatte brand.

In the second campaign, Minwax partnered with VMLY&R and IZEA to celebrate the ingenuity of DIY enthusiasts. Through thoughtfully designed challenges, the campaign showcased the versatility of Minwax’s products while making DIY projects accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

“We are proud to be recognized as finalists in the PR Daily Media Relations Awards for our work with Chateau Ste. Michelle and Minwax. These campaigns reflect our commitment to data-driven partnerships and creating content that resonates deeply with audiences,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA founder and CEO. “The success of these campaigns illustrates the power of working with creators to create authentic and engaging content.”

The Media Relations Awards are hosted by PR Daily. Winners will be announced Dec. 15 in Washington, D.C.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

