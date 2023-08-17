International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Tech

Orlando, Florida, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands and agencies, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Best Influencer Marketing Company” in the sixth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry.

IZEA was recognized for its AI-powered technology products developed specifically for influencer marketing.

IZEA’s breakthrough influencer marketing platforms empower brands, agencies, and creators with powerful AI tools that enable them to produce stunning images and social media-optimized text for campaign planning and content creation.

With FormAI , marketers and creators can effortlessly generate images and persuasive copy for social media, blog posts, video scripts, product reviews, brand pitches and more with just a few clicks. FormAI’s image generation tools provide creators with the ability to unlock their creativity by generating everything from pencil drawings to photorealistic renderings. The AI text generation feature is equally impressive, offering text generation in over 80 languages and various perspectives. FormAI is free, with monthly AI credits available to all users.

With IZEA Flex , marketers have access to a suite of tools, including AI Briefs, AI Brainstorm, and AI Storyboards, that assist the creative process and increase the speed at which marketers can ideate and launch their influencer marketing campaigns.

“We’re proud to be recognized for our AI technology tools, designed specifically to enhance brand and influencer collaborations,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA Founder and CEO. “As pioneers in the influencer marketing industry, we recognize the impact and significance of embracing new tech advancements like AI to enhance the creative process and maximize results for our customers.”

“Our Influencing AI 2023 report found that influencers have been trendsetters in incorporating AI,” Murphy continued. “More than half of social media influencers (66.8%) actively incorporate AI, and we created these tools with them in mind.”

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in marketing, sales and advertising technology-related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing ad tech, sales tech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing and, mobile marketing. This year’s program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 19 different countries throughout the world.

“By incorporating AI-driven solutions within its platforms, IZEA is harnessing its power, giving marketers and creators the tools needed to unlock their creativity and stay ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving digital landscape,” said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “AI has transitioned from concept to tangible reality, ushering in a new era of innovation, efficiency, and unlimited potential. Consumers are increasingly more comfortable with AI, allowing industries like the influencer marketing space to tap into its endless possibilities.”

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

