ORLANDO, Fla., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of technology, data, and services for the Creator Economy, today announced the launch of Quadra, the newest generative image model available in FormAI, its suite of artificial intelligence tools built specifically for influencer marketing. FormAI makes use of a variety of different AI technologies including Stable Diffusion and OpenAI generative models. The company provides users with free access to a wide array of AI capabilities, allowing power users to upgrade for access to additional features and content volume.

Quadra offers higher-quality and lifelike images, with better representation of humans and their defining characteristics, such as eyes, teeth, and hands. Images are now delivered with 50% greater resolution compared to the Noxra model, and the speed of image generation has increased as well.

“We have seen a continued increase in interest in FormAI from our software users around the world,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA CEO and founder. “Marketers and creators alike are tapping into our various AI tools to create images, videos, and text for their social media marketing efforts. As the capabilities of generative AI increase, so does the utility of the content it outputs.”

“Quadra is a massive leap forward on all fronts,” continued Murphy. “The image quality is impressive, and renders using Quadra are delivered faster than ever before. IZEA has also removed some of the generative image volume limitations found in other systems, allowing AI users to generate up to 96 image variations at a time. Users can also easily add their images to Dropbox or Google Drive to streamline their content creation process.”

In launching Quadra, IZEA has phased out Poseidon and Hypnos, the previous generative image models that were less efficient and produced lower-quality results. However, users will retain access to images generated with the older models and have the option to recreate their prompts using Quadra.

To get started with FormAI for free, visit izea.com/ai . For news and resources, follow IZEA at x.com/izea .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

