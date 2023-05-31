Company Honored for Excellent Achievement in Influencer Marketing Campaigns

Orlando, Florida, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands and agencies, today announced that it won three gold awards at the 2023 TITAN Business Awards. The company secured wins for campaigns in telecommunications, government, and cause marketing. The awards received over 1,100 nominated entries from 56 countries.

“I am immensely proud of our team for consistently exceeding client expectations with creative and engaging campaigns,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “These accolades reinforce our commitment to delivering impactful work; we are grateful for the recognition and will continue to drive results for our clients with award-winning campaigns.”

IZEA’s Winning Campaigns

Brand: TECNO

Campaign: CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition Launch

Award: Gold Winner

IZEA activated tech and lifestyle influencers who helped position the TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian as a work of art and a new trend and standard of smartphones. The campaign included an immersive in-person experience at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston to connect the new product with the significance of Piet Mondrian’s art.

Brand: United States Marine Corps

Campaign: Inside the Battle

Award: Gold Winner

In this highly challenging and unique activation, five influencers trained alongside active U.S. Marines during a weeklong stay at one of the most secure Military bases in the United States. While on base, influencers were put through basic training exercises, including close-quarter combat and live-fire exercises with assault rifles and rocket launchers. This campaign also won a Platinum Award, the highest honor, at the 2023 Vega Digital Awards in the social media influencer campaign category.

Brand: Together for Safer Roads

Campaign: World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

Award: Gold Winner

To drive awareness about the dangers of distracted driving and its consequences, IZEA partnered with vastly different social media influencers that would appeal to an array of audiences to generate maximum impact. Creators shared personal stories, tips, and suggestions for drivers to stay safe across their social media channels.

Hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the competition accepts entries from entrepreneurs, SMEs, and large organizations. The TITAN Business Awards was formed with the sole mission of acknowledging the achievements of entrepreneurs and organizations worldwide. The competition aims to provide recognition to those overshadowed by industry giants and the giants themselves. With a level playing field, only those who qualify will be deemed TITANs.

To work with IZEA as an influencer or a marketer, visit izea.com . For news and resources, follow IZEA on Twitter at https://twitter.com/izea .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company is a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

