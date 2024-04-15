CEO Ted Murphy Honored in Best CEOs category

ORLANDO, Fla., April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of technology, data, and services for the Creator Economy, announced today that it has been named one of Ragan’s Top Places to Work for Employee Wellbeing: Small and Mid-Size Organization. CEO Ted Murphy was also named a winner in the Best CEOs/Presidents category at Ragan’s Workplace Wellness Awards . IZEA also received an honorable mention in the Employee Experience Initiatives/Programs category.

This recognition from Ragan, a leading public relations and communications services firm, placed IZEA and Murphy alongside renowned companies and leaders from organizations such as Bank of America, BMO, Bacardi, and Intel.

“We’re extremely proud to have created an environment that promotes wellness and supports our employees in all aspects of their lives,” Murphy said. “This award highlights our team’s hard work and dedication to this mission.”

The Workplace Wellness Awards by Ragan celebrate organizations, teams, and individuals who prioritize employee well-being and understand its connection to productivity and engagement. IZEA’s recognition in these categories underscores the company’s dedication to fostering a culture of wellness and its commitment to supporting employees’ physical and mental health.

In naming IZEA a top workplace, Ragan highlighted IZEA’s inclusive culture, paid parental leave, company retreats, and flexible, remote work environment, among other benefits.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

