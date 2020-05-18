IZEA’s “BrandGraph® for COVID-19 Competitive Intelligence” Streaming Event Today at 2pm EST

BrandGraph Streaming Event Join IZEA’s Founder and CEO, Ted Murphy, as he provides an overview of the BrandGraph platform

Orlando, Florida, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, reminds members of the marketing community that it will be hosting a streaming event today to demonstrate the latest capabilities of BrandGraph®, its newly released social intelligence platform.

Join IZEA’s Founder and CEO, Ted Murphy, as he provides an overview of the BrandGraph platform, which analyzes the content of more than 4 million social media influencers to garner insights for marketers and brands of all sizes. The platform recently reached a significant milestone of analyzing and enriching more than 500 million pieces of content, while continuing to add new content insights every 10 seconds.

BrandGraph provides analysis of share-of-voice, engagement benchmarking, category spending estimates, influencer identification, sentiment analysis, and more. Murphy will discuss how brands can utilize this data to gain an edge during a time of great change in consumer spending and media consumption habits. Murphy will also reveal recent trends uncovered by BrandGraph, along with strategic recommendations designed to help marketers navigate the landscape created by COVID-19.

Date : Monday, May 18, 2020

Time : 2:00pm EST

Website: http://izea.com/brandgraph-event

This streamed webinar will cover the following topics:

An overview of the BrandGraph platform

A demonstration of the BrandGraph Trends feature and key insights it has revealed during the pandemic

A competitive analysis of two leading brands, showcasing their relative influencer performance, share of voice, and engagement analysis

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this press release, streaming event, and BrandGraph are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) operates online platforms that connect marketers with content creators. IZEA platforms automate influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to identify social trends, scale their marketing programs and measure their results. IZEA influencers include everyday creators, as well as celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos, photos, status updates and illustrations for marketers or distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites, blogs and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “would” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of sales activity, revenue and margins based on bookings, plans to increase the size of our sales team, the financial impact of investments in our software business, and continuation of new IZEAx customers and their effect on future sales.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors, including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Attachment

BrandGraph Streaming Event

CONTACT: Martin Smith IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: 407-674-6911 Email: [email protected]