IZEA’s Hoozu Acquires 26 Talent, Amplifying Influencer Marketing Reach in APAC The acquisition of 26 Talent marks a significant milestone in Hoozu’s journey.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hoozu, a leading influencer marketing agency and a subsidiary of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), proudly announces the acquisition of 26 Talent, a distinguished Australian talent management agency. This strategic acquisition strengthens Hoozu’s capabilities and expands its footprint in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, in line with IZEA’s global M&A strategy.

26 Talent is renowned for its exceptional representation of top-tier influencers and creators, offering robust talent management and innovative marketing solutions. The agency will be folded under Huume, Hoozu’s talent representation business. Mikhailla Fitzgerald, Founder and CEO of 26 Talent, will lead Huume, reporting directly to Natalie Giddings, CEO of Hoozu, ensuring a smooth transition and integration.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome 26 Talent into the Hoozu family,” said Natalie Giddings. “Their impressive roster of talent and innovative approach to influencer marketing perfectly align with our mission to lead the industry in APAC. This acquisition not only broadens our capabilities but also enhances the value we bring to our clients and creators.”

Fitzgerald echoed the excitement, stating, “Joining forces with Hoozu opens up remarkable opportunities for our talent and clients. We are thrilled to become part of a forward-thinking company that shares our commitment to excellence and innovation in influencer marketing.”

This acquisition is a testament to IZEA’s commitment to growing its presence in the APAC region, both organically and through strategic acquisitions. By integrating 26 Talent’s expertise and network, Hoozu aims to deliver unparalleled influencer marketing solutions, fostering creativity and driving impactful campaigns.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

McInnes Wilson acted as legal counsel to Hoozu. Hitch Advisory served as legal counsel and make consulting group acted as financial advisor to 26 Talent.

Strategic Significance of the Acquisition

The acquisition of 26 Talent marks a significant milestone in Hoozu’s journey. It reinforces the company’s commitment to growth, expanding its influence and capabilities through strategic mergers and acquisitions. This move is part of a broader strategy to build a diverse and robust portfolio of services and talent that can cater to the evolving needs of brands and creators across the region.

Enhanced Capabilities and Services

With 26 Talent’s strong reputation and innovative approach to talent management, Hoozu is set to enhance its service offerings significantly. The integration will provide clients access to a broader range of influencers, more comprehensive marketing solutions, and cutting-edge strategies that drive engagement and results. This synergy is expected to unlock new opportunities for both brands and creators, ensuring that Hoozu remains at the forefront of influencer marketing trends.

IZEA’s Commitment to APAC Growth

IZEA is committed to expanding its presence in the APAC region. By investing in local talent and infrastructure, IZEA aims to foster organic growth and create a strong foundation for long-term success. This strategic focus on APAC is driven by the region’s dynamic market, growing digital economy, and increasing demand for innovative marketing solutions.

About Hoozu

Hoozu, a subsidiary of IZEA Worldwide, Inc., is a premier influencer marketing agency in the Asia-Pacific region. Hoozu specializes in creating and executing impactful influencer campaigns, leveraging IZEA’s global reach, technology and resources to deliver exceptional results for brands and creators alike.

About 26 Talent

26 Talent is a leading talent management agency based in Australia, representing top-tier influencers and creators. The agency is dedicated to fostering talent growth and delivering innovative marketing solutions that connect brands with their audiences.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “optimistic,” “likely,” “projects,” “plans,” “pursue,” “strategy” or “future,” or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEA’s ability to increase revenue and bookings, growth or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; our ability to integrate the acquired business of 26 Talent within expected timeframes and to achieve the revenue, cost savings and earnings levels from such acquisition at or above the levels projected; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

