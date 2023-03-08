The boutique hotel operator will utilize the Cloudbeds Platform to streamline operations and enhance guest experience across its collection

San Diego, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cloudbeds, the hospitality management platform powering more reservations and happier guests for lodging businesses around the globe, today announced a partnership with J Collection Hotels, a boutique hotel operator with 17 unique, locally owned and operated hotels with more than 2,050 rooms in New Orleans and Southeast Region.

J Collection, known for its distinct historic properties and signature Southern hospitality, selected the Cloudbeds platform to streamline their tech stack and bring reservations management, channel distribution, payment processing, and pricing intelligence all into a unified system.

“Our previous technology stack was built with many platforms layered on top of one another, and it was costing us a fortune. It was essential for us to find a partner that would allow us to operate several of our newly renovated properties more efficiently and streamline our staff’s workflows, all while maintaining the ability to provide the exceptional guest service we are known for,” said Mark Wilson, Area Director of Sales and Marketing for J Collection Hotels. “Cloudbeds provides the core functionality we need in a seamless application, while also allowing us to connect to other tools with need via the open API. It’s a win-win for us.”

J Collection Hotels will also implement Whistle for Cloudbeds, the platform’s guest engagement solution, to deliver a more thoughtful and personalized experience throughout the guest journey. With Whistle’s integrated communication and automation tools, independent properties can easily create a frictionless check-in experience, send targeted upsell opportunities, and capture feedback seamlessly through a guest’s preferred communication channel.

J Collection hotels and resorts range from historic mansions to modern elevated lodging and have won recognition from Conde Nast Traveler and The News & World Report. The independent hotelier is an industry leader in hotel development and management while driving its bottom line and never compromising guest satisfaction.

Adam Harris, Co-Founder and CEO of Cloudbeds, said, “J Collection is a leading example of independent, modern hospitality. Their commitment to providing guests with a unique sense of place and culture through their properties, combined with an unrelenting focus on delivering world-class guest experiences, is one of the reasons we are proud to be their technology partner.”

About Cloudbeds

Cloudbeds is the platform that powers hospitality, enabling tens of thousands of lodging businesses in more than 150 countries worldwide to grow and thrive. The award-winning Cloudbeds Platform brings together technology solutions to increase revenue, delight guests, and streamline operations into a single unified system, enhanced by a curated marketplace of third-party integrations. Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds was named No. 1 PMS, No. 1 Hotel Management System, and No. 1 Guest Messaging Software by Hotel Tech Report in 2023 and was recognized as a major player in the 2022 IDC Marketscape Report. For more information, visit www.cloudbeds.com.

About J Collection

The J Collection represents 17 unique, locally owned and operated hotels with more than 2,050 rooms in New Orleans and Southeast Region. Each property has a distinctive style and personality, offering an authentic experience steeped in rich culture and charm. The collection is comprised of: The Jung Hotel & Residences, Hotel Mazarin; Hotel Le Marais, Dauphine Orleans; Le Richelieu, Melrose Mansion, Audubon Cottages, Maison Dupuy Hotel, Historic Streetcar Inn, Chateau Hotel, Hotel Royal, French Quarter Suites, New Orleans Courtyard Hotel, the New Orleans Airport Hotel, Nottoway Plantation, Dunleith Historic Inn in Natchez, MS, and Sheraton Refuge Resort and Conference Center in Flowood, MS. For more information, visit www.jcollectionhotels.com or contact Mark Wilson at mark.wilson@jcollectionhotels.com or 504-503-1455.

