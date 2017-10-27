J & J Snack Foods Schedules Fourth Quarter Conference Call

Breaking News
PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) announced today that its conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2017 results is scheduled for Friday, November 10, 2017 at 10:00 am Eastern time.

The phone number and confirmation number for the call are (847) 619-6533 and 7629 148#.

The Company stated that it expects to release its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 at 4:00 pm Eastern time on Thursday, November 9, 2017.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing nutritional and affordable branded niche snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets.  Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.
*OREO and the OREO wafer design are registered trademarks of Mondelez International group, used under license.

Contact: Dennis G. Moore
Senior Vice President           
Chief Financial Officer
(856) 532-6603

