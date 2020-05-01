Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / J-MO Marketing Inc. is “Essential” During the Public Health Crisis

J-MO Marketing Inc. is “Essential” During the Public Health Crisis

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

Springfield, MO, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — These days it is not breaking news to see headlines about the next business to shut its doors due to the current Public Health Crisis. Fortunately for J-MO Marketing Inc., a Missouri based marketing firm, that is not the case. The entire Triangle Business Community has been impacted in some way by the current Covid-19 outbreak. In the face of that business operators have had to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and stability of their employees and businesses as a whole. Like many others, J-MO has taken many steps to follow suit and is still continuing normal operations.

“We are very fortunate to be able to maintain operational business practices and still be conscientious of the present circumstances. Our partnership with major telecommunication companies has allowed us to service essential goods and services to our community. Being able to communicate with each other in this digital age is now a must, and in times like these we must educate people on the importance of dependable and trustworthy services to do so.” 
– Greg Nally, Sr. Director of Operations

J-MO has also moved a vast majority of its operations for meetings, interviews, and clients to online. Although the dynamic may be different, the theme of J-MO’s message is the same. That message conveys a spirit of highly focused, motivated professionals that are choosing to remain optimistic while being aware of the facts of the situation.

Steps We Have Taken to Ensure Safe Business:

  • Daily staff briefings via conference call
  • Client meetings via zoom
  • Applicant vetting through interviews via Skype & Zoom
  • In-office personnel limited to under 10
  • Hands-free client acquisition measures
  • Office suite cleanings 4 times per day
  • Twice daily updates to marketing teams on action/contingency plans
  • Operations in accordance with Missouri Government requirements
  • Remote interactive team events to continue cultural growth

At the same time in needs to be noted how excellent the team leadership has been at J-MO in the recent weeks. During the transition of daily business practices to more remote infrastructure, all of J-MO’s team leaders and junior managers have displayed an incredible amount of flexibility and understanding. All of the preparation and investment into their own business acumen has started to reveal itself on a very practical level. From the daily Zoom meetings, to team breakdowns, to continued team trainings, the J-MO Leadership has been top-notch in a very challenging time.

“I don’t believe any of us have ever experienced anything quite like this moment in modern business. In moments where we are all in uncharted territory it is important, now more than ever, that leaders navigate a course for fertile and steady ground. At the moment it is not the easiest thing to do but we have to try,” 
– stated Director Nally.

It’s a “bullish” stance on an uncontrollable scenario but it is evident that J-MO has decided to go ‘long’ on its pursuits in 2020 in spite of mounting adversity. The proactiveness of this leadership team can be seen every day in the over communication it is displaying to its teams and clients. With much of 2020 still ahead, it will be interesting to watch the outcome of these steps being taken.

For more information on J-MO’s team or job openings please reach out to [email protected]

CONTACT: 901 E. St. Louis St. Suite 703
Springfield, MO 65806
417-402-8412
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.