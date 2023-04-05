USO Entertainment tour spends seven days in Poland on morale boosting trip for U.S. Military

Arlington, VA, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acclaimed music artist J.P. Saxe and actor and Supernatural star Jared Padalecki joined forces with the United Service Organizations (USO) for a weeklong tour, visiting U.S. service members deployed to Eastern Europe. This was the first tour for both Saxe and Padalecki and part of the USO’s ongoing efforts to boost the morale of U.S. troops and their families stationed around the world.

During the multi-stop visit to locations in Poland, which included Konotop, Torun, Poznan, and Lask, the two celebrities entertained, shared meals, and visited with thousands of service members. Both Saxe and Padalecki spent time learning about service members’ military equipment, and observing training to gain a better understanding of the work and sacrifices of our military.

Find tour photos here.

“Spending the last week with the USO doing concerts on military bases for US troops all over Poland was an eye-opening adventure full of extraordinary humans in often dehumanizing situations,” said Multi-platinum and GRAMMY® nominated singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist J.P. Saxe. “I found myself cycling daily through an emotional combination of reverence and terror and curiosity and gratitude. We got matching tattoos with fighter pilots, almost vomited seeing the drones, felt sick to my stomach at many of the stories, and I got to sing and play each night with some very talented service men and women in shows that all became quite interactive. To everyone I met this last week, thank you for having our backs, it was an honor to sing for/with you.”

“I’m so thankful for all the men and women who wear the uniform,” said actor Jared Padalecki. “It was an honor to see them in person and tell them just how grateful we all are for their sacrifices. Their commitment to keeping us safe, and making the world a better place, is unparalleled. I want to thank the USO for the incredible experience, and for giving me the opportunity to try and give back to those who give so much.”

“Thank you to both J.P. Saxe and Jared Padalecki for joining the USO for a mission-immersive seven days in Poland,” said Jennifer Wahlquist, Vice President, USO Global Entertainment. “It’s entertainers like you who lift the spirits of American troops serving around the world as we strive to support the military through connection to the people, places and things they love. We couldn’t do it without you.”

USO Global Entertainment is the gold standard for delivering first-class entertainment programming to U.S. military service members and their families. Partnering with entertainment and sports industries, the USO brings celebrities and athletes to military locations worldwide. Through one of a kind, in-person tours and its Military Virtual Programming (MVP) series, the USO creates meaningful interactions that uplift & strengthen service members and their families and remind them how much their sacrifice is valued.

Since its formation, the MVP series has featured more than 270 celebrity guests, visiting with service members and families from every U.S. state & territory, 39 countries and 29 ships at sea. In 2022, the USO delivered 27 tours and 34 MVP sessions to over 40,000, across 30 countries, and 427 military sites to service members around the world including tours to Australia, Colombia and Greenland.

USO Global Entertainment offers worldwide limited on-demand content through its mobile app and streams content on its social media platforms, offering a wide range of unparalleled entertainment programming. To date, content streamed across USO platforms has garnered over 1 million views and featured artists such as Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, Ne-Yo, Idina Menzel, Ewan McGregor, and Dolly Parton.

