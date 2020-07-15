Breaking News
J2 GLOBAL, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California against J2 Global, Inc.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS SEPTEMBER 8, 2020

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP  announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of  California  on behalf of investors who purchased J2 Global, Inc. (“J2” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: JCOM) securities between October 5, 2015 and June 29, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

All investors who purchased shares of J2 Global, Inc. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at [email protected] or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If  you  have  incurred  losses  in  the  shares  of  J2 Global, Inc. you may, no later than September 8, 2020,  request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class.  Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more  about  your  rights  as  an  investor  in  the  shares  of J2 Global, Inc.  

On June 30, 2020 Hindenburg Research released a report claiming “J2’s opaque acquisition approach has opened the door to egregious insider self-enrichment, which we approximate totals $117 million to $172 million based on publicly available information.” Hindenburg Research alleges, “We uncovered that J2 acquired a newly formed entity based out of its own VP of Corporate Development’s personal residence for an estimated $20 million. The entity had undefined ‘intellectual property’ and no employees or apparent assets. No conflict was disclosed.”

The research report also claimed that, “Despite J2’s proxy describing all but one of its board members as ‘independent,’ we found decades of intertwined financial interests between board members and executives, calling that independence into question.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $6.29, or over 9%, to close at $63.21 per share on June 30, 2020.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.  The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego.  The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at [email protected], or visit our website at  www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected]
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

