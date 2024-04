A man who became a fugitive after a federal jury convicted him of assaulting police officers during the U.S. Capitol riot was sentenced on Tuesday to six years in prison.

David Joseph Gietzen, 31, of Sanford, North Carolina, struck a police officer with a pole during a mob’s Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

JAN. 6 WAS NOT AN INSURRECTION, SAYS TURLEY, WARNS DEMOCRATS OF ‘SLIPPERY SLOPE’ THREATENING DEMOCRACY

Gietzen told U.S. Distric

[Read Full story at source]