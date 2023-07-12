Volume and Pressure Measures are Complementary, Not Interchangeable

Oak Ridge, TN, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces a new research letter in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology – Heart Failure validating the benefits of the Company’s BVA-100 diagnostic in optimizing individualized therapy for heart failure patients.

The study, titled “Discordant Pressure-Volume Trends During CardioMEMS Monitoring,” evaluated the correlation of pressure-volume profiles over two time periods in a series of heart failure (HF) patients who underwent CardioMEMS implantation to measure pressure, and direct measurement of total blood volume using Daxor’s blood volume analysis (BVA) diagnostic. Veraprapas Kittipibul M.D., lead investigator of the study reported statistically insignificant correlation between the two diagnostics and concluded, “Less than half of patients had concordant pressure-volume changes during CardioMEMS monitoring. Universal volume-directed interventions (i.e. diuretics) in HF patients with high pressures might not be appropriate and should be discouraged.”

“Clinicians often rely on the surrogate of pressure measures to guide HF volume treatments. This study adds to the significant body of evidence that pressure measurements are poorly correlated substitutes for direct measurement of circulating volume and that both metrics add complimentary but different clinical data to improve the care of patients. Daxor’s BVA test provides clinicians with 98% accurate volume measurement to inform volume care, enabling substantial improvements in mortality, hospital readmission, hospital length of stay, and costs as demonstrated in prior studies,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor Corporation.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 65,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing multicenter trials in the areas of COVID-19 and heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor’s mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com . Sign up to receive news on Daxor’s innovative technology HERE .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Bret Shapiro

Sr. Managing Partner, CORE IR

1-516-222-2560

brets@coreir.com