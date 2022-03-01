Breaking News
Jackopierce to Headline LOAR’s Summer Celebration

LOAR is hosting the annual event on June 4 at the Oasis, with a private concert by Jackopierce, and honoring this year’s SOAR scholarships recipients.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Law Office of Amber Russell (LOAR) announces it’s annual Summer Celebration will be held June 4, 2022, at the Oasis in Austin. Summer Celebration is an annual event celebrating partners that work together to change lives for the better. The event will also honor the five recipients of SOAR Scholarships. Each SOAR Scholar will receive a $10,000 scholarship for her college or graduate education. SOAR Texas’ focus is on supporting the future female leaders with scholarship funds, ongoing mentorship and development opportunities. 

The event includes a concert by Jackopierce at the top of the Oasis at Lake Travis. Jackopierce will be coming off their latest tour, with a final stop at 3Ten Austin City Limits Live just before this private show.  

For more information on the event, visit https://lawofficeofamberrussell.com/summer. 

For more information on the firm and LOAR’s mission, visit www.loartexas.com.  

For more information on the SOAR Texas scholarship program, visit https://lawofficeofamberrussell.com/soar. 

Contact us at Contact@LOARtexas.com, or 512-777-3135.

Jack O’Neill and Cary Pierce make up the seminal duo Jackopierce.

Our team at the Law Office of Amber Russell, PLLC.

