Jackson, Michigan, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In May, Jackson County kicked off a $28.1M project with Veregy to improve energy and operational efficiency while enhancing County facilities. With recent legislation, specifically the American Rescue Plan Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, the County is eligible to receive nearly $13.7M in federal funding, which can be deducted from the cost of the project. After the 48% cost reduction due to available federal funds, the total cost to the County is estimated to be less than $14.5M, making this an opportune time to invest in much-needed improvements. With a focus on stretching taxpayer dollars, the County and Veregy worked together to develop a comprehensive scope of work that will save approximately $26.9M in energy and operational costs for Jackson County and its taxpayers over the next 20 years.

Beyond cost savings, Jackson County is taking a proactive approach to reducing its carbon footprint. The planned energy conservation measures are projected to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 31,370 tons over 20 years which is equivalent to planting 1,307,115 trees or removing 6,820 gas-powered vehicles from the road.

The Jackson County community will experience positive impacts of this project beyond energy and cost savings. Improvements at various facilities include energy-efficient HVAC and LED lighting upgrades which will enhance comfort and indoor air quality for building occupants. The solution also includes building refurbishment and installation of a new wastewater treatment plant at the Dalton Landfill with a goal of 95% leachate reduction and net-zero emissions. A significant portion of the projected energy savings will be generated by a geothermal HVAC system installed at the Courthouse and seven (7) new solar arrays, totaling 1.071 megawatts DC, located at the Courthouse, Youth Center, Human Services Building, Department of Transportation, Event Center, Dalton Landfill, and the Airport. Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure will also be installed at the Courthouse and available for public use.

The new equipment will be integrated with the County’s building automation system to simplify and streamline operations. The County will also gain access to solar asset management software and utility monitoring and analytics software, enabling operations staff to manage, measure, and verify system performance. To ensure improvements can be sustained long-term, the project includes county-wide master planning. Further, the project will create a scalable framework for the County to tie in new systems as more existing systems reach the end of their useful life.

Jackson County and Veregy are committed to utilizing a skilled workforce and maximizing local subcontractor participation to create jobs and stimulate the local economy. The project is anticipated to be completed in 2025.

Jackson County Administrator/Controller, Michael Overton, commented on the project, “We have always sought ways to reduce our environmental footprint and reduce our energy costs. This project does both and improves the comfort and therefore quality of our employees’ lives while at work. We are very pleased to partner with Veregy, an industry leader in the field.”

About Jackson County, Michigan

Jackson County government, in cooperation with the community and local government units, strives through a planned process to deliver quality services that address public needs. The County, which spans 723 square miles, is home to approximately 160,000 citizens, 19 townships, and 7 villages. Within the limits of Jackson County, you will find 16 public and 16 private parochial schools, along with Jackson Community College, Baker College, Spring Arbor University, and Siena Heights University. Jackson County also contains 188 lakes, 27 public parks, an International Speedway, a symphony orchestra, a County managed Regional Airport, and a State ranked environmental center. To learn more about Jackson County, visit their website at www.mijackson.org.

About Veregy

Veregy is a full-service energy services company with a strong local presence in Michigan as well as offices in 13 locations across the country. The national firm has over 33 years of industry experience and has delivered $1.7B+ in energy savings projects. Energy conservation projects may include building automation, fine-tuning & retro-commissioning, HVAC efficiency upgrades, LED lighting, building envelope, renewable energy, and indoor air quality improvement. Veregy also has extensive experience in construction manager at-risk projects, as well as delivering healthy building solutions to public entities across the nation. The company is one of only fourteen Energy Service Providers accredited by the National Association of Energy Service Companies (NAESCO). To learn more about Veregy, visit their website at www.veregy.com.

