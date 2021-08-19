Jackson Hole Mountain Resort Announces Winter 2021-22 Operations with Advance Purchase of Lift Tickets and Multi-Resort Passholder Reservation Requirement

Teton Village, Wyo., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (Teton Village, Wyo. — August 19, 2021) — With fall approaching in the Tetons, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) announces Winter 2021-22 operations tailored to enhance the guest experience while keeping health and safety a priority. JHMR will welcome guests back for another great season, offering 137 days of skiing and riding, with winter operations commencing November 25, 2021, through season close on April 10, 2022. JHMR is currently planning to operate all lifts at full loading capacity (including the Aerial Tram), limit daily capacity and offer early loads on select base area lifts to help skiers and riders get on the mountain earlier. JHMR is prepared to modify operation plans as required by any forthcoming health orders.

JHMR President Mary Kate Buckley stated, “When we created our plan to operate the resort this season, our assumption was that COVID-19 would be well under control due to widespread access to vaccines and we would return to operating under more normal conditions. Our current plan is to operate all lifts at full loading capacity, including the Aerial Tram.”

“We plan to continue with innovations introduced last season to manage our guest experience, including limiting daily capacity, requiring reservations for multi-resort pass products and offering early loads on select base area lifts to help skiers and riders get up on the mountain earlier,” Buckley continued. “We recognize the potential that this winter’s operations may be impacted by COVID-19. We developed a playbook last season that modified our operations and enabled us to stay open the full 137 days, affording our guests a premier skiing experience. We will stay nimble and adapt to the changing situation and will communicate any changes to our plans in response to health orders.”

Buckley noted, “Because of continued uncertainties surrounding the upcoming season and to help mitigate any buyer anxieties, we are offering full refunds for any JHMR passes purchased, less an administrative fee.”

“Our hope, goals and plans are for normalcy, but we will relieve our guests of the risk of that uncertainty,” reassured Buckley.

Elevating the Guest Experience

JHMR is implementing new lift ticket purchasing procedures, personalized guest service enhancements and user-friendly technology innovations across its operation. To reduce crowding, JHMR will manage daily mountain capacity throughout the season and strongly recommends day ticket purchasers to buy online in advance. JHMR passholders will NOT be required to make a reservation and can ski or ride on the days as indicated on the pass type purchased.

Day Tickets and Advance Purchasing

Starting September 7, 2021, guests can review pricing, check availability and purchase day or afternoon tickets online at jacksonhole.com. Guests are incentivized to purchase online before their visit with a 10% discount on purchases made 14 days or more prior to their visit and a 5% discount for purchases made within 7-14 days. Purchasing in advance also allows for pre-arrival ticket fulfillment, mailing and lodge delivery with the added convenience of direct-to-lift access. To accommodate our guests, JHMR will continue an afternoon ticket start time of noon. If capacity limits are met for a specific day, tickets will no longer be available for purchase.

Reservations for Ikon Pass and Mountain Collective

JHMR is requiring reservations for Ikon Pass and Mountain Collective passholders. Ikon Pass holders intending to visit JHMR can begin making reservations on Thursday, October 21, 2021, on ikonpass.com. Mountain Collective passholders may begin making reservations on Thursday, October 21, 2021, on jacksonhole.com. Ikon Pass and Mountain Collective passholders with proof of an area lodging reservation or flight booking made prior to Thursday, October 21, 2021, will be able to make a reservation.

COVID Safety Protocols and Season Pass Refund Option

With the ongoing uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and variants, JHMR is offering passholders the opportunity to receive a full refund, less an administrative fee, on their 2021-22 JHMR season pass purchase up to November 15, 2021. For more details, go to jacksonhole.com.

JHMR is continuing to monitor the evolving health and safety guidance and recommendations from local, state, and federal officials and may adopt additional operational protocols to ensure guest and employee safety.

