Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) is pleased to announce that it will open the Aerial Tram, Sublette and Marmot lifts and the Bridger Gondola this Saturday, Dec. 3. JHMR has received a steady stream of snowfall, with 112 inches of snow already recorded this season and more forecasted throughout the week and into next.

With these new lift openings, guests will be able to access 4,139 vertical feet of terrain, including Rendezvous Bowl, Cheyenne Bowl, Gros Ventre and Tram Line as well as a collection of prime beginner, intermediate and advanced terrain. Five other lifts are currently operating: Teewinot, Après Vous, Sweetwater Gondola, Casper and Teton. Guests can stay up to date on terrain and lift openings using JHMR’s app, JH Insider.

“We are elated to open the Aerial Tram and upper mountain on Dec. 3. The snowfall we have received thus far this season is providing some of the best early-season conditions we have seen in decades,” stated JHMR President Mary Kate Buckley. “I hope everyone is excited as the Aerial Tram, Sublette and Bridger Gondola open up access to our world-class terrain.”

The newly replaced Thunder Lift is scheduled to open on Dec. 10, with an opening ceremony including live music and a ribbon cutting to follow on Dec. 17. The new Thunder high-speed quad lift operates at twice the velocity of the original Thunder and was installed this summer to replace the original, popular Thunder lift after decades of service. This will cut guests’ ride time in half from roughly seven minutes to under four minutes and facilitate access to 1,454 vertical feet of some of the most popular terrain on the upper mountain.

JHMR is once again limiting the sale of daily tickets and managing capacity for a third consecutive year in 2022/23, greatly improving guests’ experiences on the mountain and throughout the Resort. JHMR emphasizes that ticket sales are limited on a daily basis, are available for advanced purchase, and that tickets may sell out. Due to demand, JHMR encourages all potential guests to make reservations as required for its multi-resort pass products or purchase day tickets in advance.

Ikon Pass and Mountain Collective pass holders are required to make reservations for lift access. JHMR recommends making reservations far in advance. Guests who purchased a JHMR winter 2022/23 Season Pass can ski or ride on any day indicated by their pass type.

For more information about Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and current conditions, please reference https://www.jacksonhole.com.

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) located in Teton Village, Wyoming, is a values-led, family owned, iconic mountain destination with a purpose of enriching the lives of its guests, employees, and community through premium, authentic, and memorable big mountain experiences only found in the Tetons. Jackson Hole famously delivers the finest powder snow with 4,139 of continuous vertical feet of legendary terrain and 2,500 acres of the best beginner, intermediate and expert terrain. Neighboring celebrated Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks, and operating in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, makes Jackson Hole an exceptional and unique global destination. With an enduring commitment to the surrounding landscape, wildlife and authentic community character, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort strives to live by its values by reducing environmental impact and in doing so runs 100% of its operations on Green Power.

