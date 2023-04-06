The JSU College Tour Cast Members of the cast of The College Tour participated in a Blue Carpet premiere of the new episode at Jackson State University.

Jackson, Mississippi, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jackson State University (JSU) rolled out the blue carpet Hollywood-style to celebrate its new episode of The College Tour. The cast members were joined by administrators, faculty, staff and friends for an early screening prior to the Amazon Prime debut on May 23rd. The episode is available to watch now on the JSU recruitment site.

“We are thrilled that Jackson State University is one of the first HBCUs to be featured on The College Tour,” said JSU Acting President Elayne H. Anthony, Ph.D. “After conducting a campus-wide audition process, nine students and one alumnus were selected to share their personal testimonies of why Jackson State was their college of choice, and the final product is outstanding.”

The 30-minute episode showcases what it’s like to be a JSU tiger through first-hand testimonials as the cast shares their college experiences and why they chose to attend Jackson State. The university’s leadership is excited to see the story of the institution streamed on a large and reputable platform that will be used as a recruitment tool for prospective students.

“This will increase our footprint exponentially because the show will be seen coast to coast, and we are excited to be in all those places. People will see ten different perceptions of what it’s like to be a Jackson State University Tiger,” explained Vice President of Enrollment Management Josiah Sampson III, Ph.D. “Everyone will be able to see a little of themselves in this show and that’s what will bring them here.”

Following the premiere screening, the cast participated in a Q&A session to answer questions about their experiences during the production and their time at JSU. Each cast member also participated in celebrity-style blue carpet interview to share a little insight into their lives.

“It was so fun. I felt like a Jackson State superstar, my family was rooting for me back home and it was great to involve all my friends in this process,” said senior multimedia journalism student Jamee McAdoo. “I got to experience so many places with my friends. I saw murals I’d never seen before; I went to restaurants I never been to before. It was really cool and I have a deeper appreciation for Jackson.”

Fans and prospective students can learn more about The College Tour cast and their JSU experiences by visiting https://sites.jsums.edu/collegetour/.

# # #

Attachment

The JSU College Tour Cast

CONTACT: Alonda Thomas Jackson State University 601-979-2272 alonda.thomas@jsums.edu