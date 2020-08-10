Jacksonville University’s Davis College of Business Extends Prestigious Accreditation

Jacksonville, FL, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Strengthening its position as a distinguished global leader in business education, Jacksonville University’s Davis College of Business announced the extension of its accreditation from the prestigious Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).

“The Davis College of Business is proud to once again have our accreditation extended by the international accrediting body, AACSB,” said Dr. Barbara Ritter, Dean of Davis College. “We join an elite group of business colleges, with less than 5 percent achieving this standard worldwide. This news is an affirmation of the quality of our faculty, our programs, and our commitment to teaching excellence.”

For more than a century, AACSB accreditation has been synonymous with the highest standards in business education. Since 2010, Davis College has been the only AACSB-accredited private business school in all of North Florida and South Georgia.

Achieving accreditation is a meticulous, multi-year process guided by an AACSB-assigned mentor and involving a peer-reviewed evaluation. Schools develop and implement a plan that aligns with AACSB’s strict accreditation standards, which require excellence in areas of strategic management and innovation; student, faculty, and staff engagement; learning and teaching; and academic and professional engagement. To maintain the highest quality and extend its accreditation, Davis College participates in a five-year continuous improvement peer-review with AACSB.

Established in 1916, AACSB International (AACSB) is the world’s largest business education alliance, connecting educators, learners, and business to create the next generation of great leaders. Today, more than 870 institutions across 57 countries and territories have earned AACSB accreditation.

About the Davis College of Business

The Jacksonville University Davis College of Business is the only AACSB-accredited private business school in all of North Florida and South Georgia, offering a wide range of undergraduate business majors, including Accounting, Business Analytics and even Sports Business. The College also offers full-time and part-time Master of Business Administration programs, as well as Online MBA, Executive MBA and Doctor of Business Administration programs. Jacksonville is home to the most dynamic and economically diverse industries in the southeastern U.S., including international ports, logistics and transportation companies, global financial services companies, consumer goods and services organizations​, information technology, and world-class healthcare organizations. Through its engaging, relevant programs and strong industry partnerships, the Davis College of Business proudly trains top C-level executives in a number of sectors and develops high-quality, job-ready graduates who launch successful careers.

About Jacksonville University

Named one of the Best Regional Universities in the South for 15 consecutive years by U.S. News & World Report, Jacksonville University is a premier private institution in northeast Florida. Founded in 1934, the University offers more than 100 majors, minors, and programs, including in-demand degrees in Nursing, Business, Biology and Marine Science, Engineering, Finance, as well as those in the more contemporary and specialized fields of Aviation, Communication Sciences and Disorders, Film, Animation, and Sports Business. Jacksonville University, with its four colleges, five schools and two institutes, is located in a beautiful riverfront setting in suburban Jacksonville, across the St. Johns River from downtown and just minutes from the Atlantic Ocean. The 240-acre campus includes a half-mile of riverfront, oak-lined paths, and a mix of historic and new campus buildings.

