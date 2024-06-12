Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., handily won Nevada’s Democratic Senate primary on Tuesday, setting her up for a difficult general election match come November in the swing state.
The incumbent Democrat managed to easily defeat her opponents, Troy Walker and Mike Schaefer, in the election.
SUPREME COURT HISTORICAL SOCIETY BLASTS ‘SURREPTITIOUS’ RECORDING AS DEMS TARGET JUSTICE ALITO
November will be Rosen’s first reelection battle as a
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- EXCLUSIVE: War veteran Sam Brown vows to deliver for Americans ‘crushed’ by Biden’s policies after major win - June 12, 2024
- Trump-backed incumbent wins red state primary that split House Freedom Caucus - June 11, 2024
- Political newcomer wins GOP primary in key Maine congressional district - June 11, 2024