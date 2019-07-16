Breaking News
Home / Top News / JAGGAER Addresses the Future of Artificial Intelligence in Procurement

JAGGAER Addresses the Future of Artificial Intelligence in Procurement

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

Register today for July 23rd webinar

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company, announces an upcoming webinar with a deep analysis of the actionable application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the procurement process. The webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, July 23rd, 11-11:45 AM ET: Register here.

This webinar is designed to address AI in companies that have already integrated a program into their digital transformation roadmap, and companies that are in the midst of considering an investment. Through applying Big Data with AI, the procurement function becomes an important provider of insights and guidance for increasingly complex supply chains. The resulting information yields better and more precise decisions with lower costs, however arriving at this state requires procurement departments to initiate new ways of thinking and acting, to support the adoption of new technologies.

On July 23rd at 11AM ET, you’ll learn:

  • A true definition of the capabilities of AI for procurement.
  • The extent to which AI has already been adopted by procurement departments.
  • JAGGAER’s development of AI to optimize purchasing processes.
  • Real world of applications of AI to the shopping experience.

Artificial intelligence is in the process of revolutionizing businesses in multiple verticals including manufacturing, healthcare, consumer packaged goods, education, retail, transportation and healthcare, among others. This webinar will enable procurement leaders to make decisions on adopting or advancing AI initiatives supported by real world examples.

Register for the for Tuesday, July 23rd, 11-11:45 AM ET Webinar:
How will AI influence your procurement processes in the future

__________________________________________

JAGGAER’s REV2019 happens October 1-3, 2019 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina in San Diego, CA. REV2019’s central theme is “Educate – Innovate – Accelerate,” and is an expression of the company’s vision of enabling customers to achieve their business goals through effective application of tools designed to simplify procurement for any enterprise. 
For more information on REV2019

__________________________________________

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company, with over 2000 customers connected to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents–more than any other spend management company. 

Visit our media center for more press on JAGGAER or join the conversation on Twitter @JaggaerPro. 

JAGGAER ONE unified platform image

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Lundin 
[email protected] 
312-602-2434

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.