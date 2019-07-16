JAGGAER Addresses the Future of Artificial Intelligence in Procurement

Register today for July 23rd webinar

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JAGGAER , the world’s largest independent spend management company, announces an upcoming webinar with a deep analysis of the actionable application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the procurement process. The webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, July 23rd, 11-11:45 AM ET: Register here .

This webinar is designed to address AI in companies that have already integrated a program into their digital transformation roadmap, and companies that are in the midst of considering an investment. Through applying Big Data with AI, the procurement function becomes an important provider of insights and guidance for increasingly complex supply chains. The resulting information yields better and more precise decisions with lower costs, however arriving at this state requires procurement departments to initiate new ways of thinking and acting, to support the adoption of new technologies.

On July 23rd at 11AM ET, you’ll learn:

A true definition of the capabilities of AI for procurement.

The extent to which AI has already been adopted by procurement departments.

JAGGAER’s development of AI to optimize purchasing processes.

Real world of applications of AI to the shopping experience.

Artificial intelligence is in the process of revolutionizing businesses in multiple verticals including manufacturing, healthcare, consumer packaged goods, education, retail, transportation and healthcare, among others. This webinar will enable procurement leaders to make decisions on adopting or advancing AI initiatives supported by real world examples.

How will AI influence your procurement processes in the future

