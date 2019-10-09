Breaking News
Home / Top News / JAGGAER Enables TGW Logistics Group Move into Advanced Procurement

JAGGAER Enables TGW Logistics Group Move into Advanced Procurement

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.and VIENNA, Austria and MILAN, Italy and LONDON and PARIS and MADRID, Spain and DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company, has replaced the TGW Logistics Group’s existing ERP system with new modules from the JAGGAER ONE spend management platform and connected them to SAP. This represents a milestone for TGW, improving the implementation of its global purchasing processes.

TGW, based in Marchtrenk, Germany, is one of the leading international providers of intralogistics solutions, and builds highly automated logistics centers for its customers. Many large online mail order companies rely on its systems for frictionless global purchasing, which is more critical today than ever before. TGW is a market leader that has recorded above-average growth in recent years, which has placed increased demands for speed and efficiency on its eProcurement processes. This drove the company to relaunch its eProcurement infrastructure.

TGW selected JAGGAER’s supplier management, supplier onboarding and sourcing modules for the processing of inquiries in order to optimize its purchasing. The complete changeover to JAGGAER products enabled the implementation of a unitary database using the JAGGAER ONE platform, completely replacing TGW’s old, obsolete order management. The rapid integration of the modules and the platform to SAP was decisive for the success of this replacement, with the company’s planned migration to SAP.

“The connection had to be executed rapidly,” says Alexander Stunter, Senior Project Manager at TGW. “This is because from July 2020 we will use SAP enterprise-wide, and it was not possible to connect the old order management system to SAP.”

JAGGAER quickly connected the new modules to the SAP landscape via integrated interfaces; they now enable TGW to offer even more flexible and precise eProcurement. Due to its individual and highly automated systems, the TGW Logistics Group has an extremely heterogeneous product portfolio and a huge variety of parts. It must execute purchasing for this digitally and on a global basis, project by project, customer by customer.

“With JAGGAER we are able to depict our database of more than 1,800 suppliers digitally and get an overview of all global procurement processes,” explains Alexander Stunter. “In addition, we can better evaluate offers, structure our suppliers by rating and know the global donation data.”

About TGW Logistics Group

TGW Logistics Group is a leading global systems provider of highly dynamic, automated and turnkey logistics solutions. Since 1969 the company, which has been owned by the TGW Future Private Foundation since 2004, has been successfully implementing customized internal logistics solutions, ranging from small material handling applications to complex logistics centers across the world. With more than 3,300 employees worldwide, the foundation-owned company implements logistics solutions for market leading companies in its core industries fashion, grocery and general merchandise. In the business year 2017/18, the TGW Logistics Group generated sales revenues of 713 million Euros.

ABOUT JAGGAER: PROCUREMENT SIMPLIFIED

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company, with over 2000 customers connected to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents–more than any other spend management company.   

Visit our media center for more press on JAGGAER or join the conversation on Twitter @JaggaerPro. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Lundin 
[email protected] 
312-602-2434

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.