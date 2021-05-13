JAGGAER Named a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Lifecyle Management

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JAGGAER today announced that Gartner, a leading provider of research and advisory, has positioned it as a Challenger in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM).

In the second edition of Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Lifecycle Management, JAGGAER has been recognized for their completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Every contract gives legal expression to a business partnership that drives value for both parties. But it also brings with it many administrative tasks and unique risks, with an average Fortune 500 company having upwards of 40,000 active contracts at a given time.

“This underscores the need for proper management throughout the entire contract lifecycle with a smart CLM platform that cuts the administrative burden, improves compliance and reduces risk,” Jim Bureau, CEO of JAGGAER, said.

“We understand the significant role that CLM plays for companies and that’s why we’ve worked hard to improve our solution. This is the second year that Gartner has published its Magic Quadrant for CLM. In the first, we were recognized as a Niche player. This year we have been positioned as a Challenger,” Jim Bureau, added. “As a suite provider competing with specialist vendors, it is a tough ask to crack the Leaders quadrant, but we can offer a powerful integration across the entire spectrum, exceptional cost to value, as well as a strong ability to execute.

“We made it a goal of ours to invest heavily in CLM this past year, where a number of our competitors haven’t. Going forward I’m challenging our team to continue to listen to our customers very intently, identify their practical needs in CLM and deliver the solutions to enable them to work smarter and faster,” Bureau concluded.

