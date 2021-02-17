JAGGAER Named as a Leader in Six IDC MarketScapes

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today JAGGAER announces that it has been named as a Leader in six IDC MarketScape reports. They are the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Saas and Cloud Enabled 2021 Vendor Assessments for Procurement, Procure-to-Pay (P2P), Supplier Relationship Management (SRM), Sourcing, Spend Analysis and Management, and Buy-Side Contract Life-Cycle Management Applications.

These reports discuss what criteria are most important for companies to consider when selecting a solution vendor. This positioning for JAGGAER in the Leaders Category is based on a comprehensive assessment of capabilities, strategies, technical roadmap and customer feedback to provide a full 360-degree assessment both from the analyst perspective, but also from the end users.

“Being recognized as a Leader in all six IDC MarketScape reports is a wonderful achievement and is a testament to how committed our team is to providing the best solutions on the market,” JAGGAER CEO, Jim Bureau said.

“What really sets JAGGAER apart is our dedication to our customers’ success. We want to be a true technology partner, not just a software vendor. Being named a Leader in all six categories shows the breadth and depth of our solutions, but really speaks to how passionate our team is about driving innovation for our customers.”

About JAGGAER: Procurement Simplified

We drive customer value for buyers and sellers through our global connected network served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER develops and provides comprehensive source-to-settle SaaS-based solutions, including advanced Spend Analytics, Category Management, Supplier Management, Sourcing, Contracts, eProcurement, Invoicing, Supply Chain Management and Inventory Management. These all reside on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend management solutions for more than 25 years and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be Page 6 © IDC Visit us at IDC.com and follow us on Twitter: @IDC meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

