JAGGAER Names Technology Industry Veteran Jim Bureau Chief Executive Officer

Vic Chynoweth Appointed Chief Operations Officer

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JAGGAER , the world’s largest independent spend management company, today announces that Jim Bureau has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Chief Financial Officer Vic Chynoweth will also move into the newly-created role of Chief Operations Officer.

With more than 20 years of sales, marketing, and product leadership experience, Mr. Bureau joined JAGGAER in 2018 and has been responsible for the company’s customer success, sales and commercial operations globally. Prior to JAGGAER, he served in senior leadership positions within several high-quality software organizations including Verint Systems/KANA Software, Shared Health, Pegasystems and Oracle. Mr. Bureau succeeds Robert Bonavito, who has served as Chief Executive Officer since 2016.

“Since joining JAGGAER, Jim has played a vital role in building a high-quality sales and marketing organization and formulating a company culture that supports our current and future goals. During the next several months, Jim, Vic and I will be working together with the rest of the leadership to team, to redefine our vision and strategy to capitalize on the exciting opportunities ahead,” said Euan Menzies, Board Chair of JAGGAER. “Rob Bonavito has led the expansion of JAGGAER over the past three years and he will continue to be available to the Board as an advisor through the end of 2019. On behalf of the Board and the entire JAGGAER team, I would like to welcome Jim as CEO and thank Rob for his many contributions to the company.”

In 2016, JAGGAER initiated a three-year strategic growth program. During that time, the company’s revenue tripled, and it grew to a global enterprise with a suite of offerings expanded to include direct and indirect solutions, now available on the integrated JAGGAER ONE spend management platform. International private equity firm Cinven made a significant investment in JAGGAER earlier this year, becoming a majority owner.

“Our aim at JAGGAER is to transcend the customer experience and simplify the complex by providing intuitive and intelligent SaaS-based spend management solutions, enabling unparalleled user adoption and customer outcomes,” said Mr. Bureau. “With the support of Cinven, the Board and our highly experienced management team, I look forward to building on our incredible momentum and reaching new heights as a company that will only serve to benefit our customers, employees and partners.”

“I am excited to continue working with Euan, Jim and the rest of the Jaggaer management team in my new role and continue to build on Jaggaer’s strong, growth-oriented, leadership position across the broader “source to pay” procurement sector,” said Mr. Chynoweth. “As always, our number one priority continues to be an unwavering focus on our customers and ensuring we are providing them with the solutions they need to succeed,” he adds.

Through its network of 4 million suppliers across 70 countries globally, JAGGAER supports some of the largest commercial, manufacturing and life sciences companies in the world to manage billions of dollars of annual spend. Blue-chip customers include McDonald’s, DHL, Merck, Rolls-Royce and SABMiller, as well as leading academic and public sector institutions. Over 700 customers, partners and operators recently gathered in San Diego, CA for the company’s annual REV conference.

About JAGGAER

JAGGAER is a global provider of procurement software for large and medium-sized enterprises and the world’s largest independent spend management company, with over 2,000 customers connected to a network of four million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents–more than any other spend management company.

Visit our media center for more press on JAGGAER or join the conversation on Twitter @JaggaerPro.